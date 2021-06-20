Grueling loss of Chávez, Jr. to 46-year-old retired Silva

The Chávez party in Jalisco was not complete, Omar Alonso lost against Ramón ‘El Inocente’ Álvarez and ‘El Junior’ did it against Anderson Silva, prior to his father’s exhibition against Héctor Camacho Jr. The event was bright and good organization, even though the Jalisco stadium looked too big for it.

However, the defeat of Chávez Jr. should sink deep into the pride and common sense of the family. The way he was defeated by a 46-year-old retired former MMA champion, who had not boxed professionally since 2005, is a clear call for reflection on that debatable persistence of keeping boxing by the ‘Son of the Legend’.

Anderson Silva’s victory broke that tradition of seeing fighters leaping from the Octagon into the ring go to shame in front of their fellow boxers.

This time it was the other way around and in addition to being seen as a feat by Silva, it opens the door to other events for the Brazilian, perhaps, against YouTubers or against any retired fighter wanting to be part of a ‘well-paid job’. If that’s what the Jr. is left for, to serve as a ladder, it would be good if he stepped aside. I will talk about all that in this video Without Filter.

