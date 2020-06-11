June 10, 2020 | 5:38 pm

US food delivery giant Grubhub is preparing for a merger with Britain’s Just Eat, which owns Mexico’s No Apron, after talks with Uber failed to make it to a good port.

Negotiations with Uber began months ago, however multiple reports of potential regulatory difficulties, and Grubhub’s “tactics to delay negotiations” generated exasperation among Uber executives, according to CNBC reports.

Uber had agreed to offer 1,925 shares for each Grubhub share, at a valuation of $ 70 per share, while Just Eat offered “a small bonus” above the current share price, which is $ 59.

“Like carpooling, the food delivery industry will need consolidation to reach its full potential for consumers and restaurants,” said an Uber spokesperson. “That does not mean that we are interested in getting a deal at any price and with any player.”

Just Eat merged with takeaway.com in April of this year. The British authorities did not oppose the operation because they considered that the Dutch company had little opportunity to re-enter the British market without the help of a partner.

The operation between Grubhub and Just Eat will probably not attract the attention of competition authorities either, since it is a smaller merger than the one that would have occurred between Uber and Grubhub, which would have involved the first and third largest companies in the sector. .

During the negotiation process with Uber, some leaks revealed concern within Grubhub about the assistance the transport company would offer in the event of a regulatory process. These kinds of concerns have not been made latent with the Just Eat operation.

Another reason why this offer could have been more attractive to Grubhub is the fact that its managers will continue to sit on the board of the new company. News of the impending operation caused Just Eat’s stock value to drop by around 10%.