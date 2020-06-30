The boycott of advertisers against social networks, especially Facebook, continues to grow as a result of anti-racist protests in the United States.

Starbucks said in a statement that it will “pause all advertising on platforms social networks“While debating” internally, with media partners and civil rights organizations in an effort to stem the spread of hate speech. “

We believe in uniting communities, both in person and online, and we stand against hate speech. We believe more must be done to create open and inclusive online communities, and we believe that business leaders and legislators need to come together to make real change, ”added the firm.

Starbucks was the sixth largest advertiser on Facebook last year and spent about $ 95 million on advertising, making the social network founded by Mark Zuckerberg a significantly higher figure came in thanks to this business of 70 billion.

According to the CNBC channel, the coffee shop chain does not support the advertising boycott of Facebook promoted by various organizations civil rights seeking to force the company to be stricter to avoid hate speech and disinformation under the label “StopHateForProfit”(Stop profiting from hatred).

However, since groups like Anti Defamation League wave National Association for the Advancement of People of Color (NAACP, in English) made that call, there are already more than 100 companies that have decided to temporarily or permanently pause their ads on platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.

The British spirits giant Diageo announced last Saturday that it will pause its announcements globally in “las large social media platforms”Starting in July, Coca-Cola, Unilever, Levi Strauss & Co, Eddie Bauer, The North Face, Patagonia, REI and Verizon have taken the same initiative in recent days.

