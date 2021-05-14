grows faster than Netflix

The growth of Disney + is unstoppable and the figures support it. The streaming service already has 103.6 million subscribers worldwide, and maintains very strong expectations for the remainder of the year. The figure was confirmed by Disney in its earnings report for the second quarter of 2021.

The platform had exceeded 100 million subscribers at the beginning of March, but in this economic report it has indicated that, at the end of the quarter (April 3), the total number of subscribers had risen to 103.6 million. A growth of almost 9 million compared to the previous quarter that makes it grow faster than Netflix.

This means that the Disney platform has already achieved the equivalent of half of Netflix users, but in a much shorter period of time. And the future projections are even more encouraging as it expects to reach 250 million subscribers in 2024.

Disney + and crushing growth

Disney Plus

The keys behind the success of Disney + are many. Undoubtedly, the launch of the service in Latin America was a very important boost, added to the growing catalog of series and movies. Popular titles such as The Mandalorian, WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier have pushed the increase in subscriptions.

The presence of all the productions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars, plus future releases related to these franchises, are key weapons for Disney. And to this we must add the other original productions and the classics of the house of Mickey Mouse.

Date of high on Disney Plus now and save thanks to the annual subscription, with which you can enjoy its entire catalog of series and movies. It includes unlimited access to all premieres already Star. You will also be able to see the content of Marvel and Star Wars and the great animated films of Pixar.

The pandemic has also played its role in this story, since the confinement has increased the consumption of content through the Internet around the world. It is clear that this has not exclusively benefited Disney +, but it has surely served them well to expand their customer base.

If one takes into account that in April 2020 the platform had only 33 million subscribers, in the last 12 months it has added more than 70 million new users. If Disney plays its cards right, good news will be assured for a long time from its streaming service.

Read this too …