Christian Van Der Henst says it outright: If someone had told you, until before this year, that, just a few months after the start of 2020, online education platforms were going to become almost 100% the main tool of people to get knowledge, he would not have believed it.

However strange as it may seem, this is what happened. And it is that the pandemic derived from the appearance of the new coronavirus and the confinement that people had to do in their homes to avoid getting Covid-19, completely changed things.

“In my business model, there was never the possibility that, from one day to the next, all the people interested in learning would jump directly to online education, we thought that little by little this would gain ground, but never that it would happen this way. so drastic ”, explains the Platzi co-founder to Forbes Mexico.

It was this transformation that, during the months of March and April, led the company, focused on the production and distribution of online courses, to grow only in our country by up to 40% in its total student base.

“As we have seen on other digital service platforms of various kinds, such as YouTube, Twitch or Amazon, we at Platzi have also registered much greater demand and interest during this stage,” he says.

But the growth phenomenon is not only Mexican, it has been replicated in practically every one of the Latin American countries where they have a presence, says the company’s co-founder.

“We had a drastic growth in the demand for courses in Mexico, but also in other countries that are key for us in the region, such as Colombia or Chile, and even in places like Spain we ended up registering growth of up to 15%” , details Van Der Henst in an interview.

According to the entrepreneur of Guatemalan origin, there are three types of online courses that have caught the attention of his students the most: remote work, programming and personal finance.

Secondary challenges

But not everything has been honey flakes for the Latin company of edtech, and it is that this same positive development in its student base has led them to have the need to produce a greater number of courses than they already had available.

“What has happened, derived from this growth that I am telling you about, is that we also have students on the platform for longer than they traditionally were, if they previously stayed 3 hours a week and today they are present every day, which He is challenging us a lot on the production side, ”says the Platzi co-founder.

Meeting this demand for courses has not been easy, says Van Der Henst, mainly due to the fact that their teachers are not able to visit their studies due to the fact that they cannot leave home either.

“If we used to record 5 or 6 courses a day in our professional studios in Platzi, this situation has led us, to satisfy demand, to have up to 30 people taking courses remotely, which is also complicated by quality issues. and all that this entails ”, comments the entrepreneur.

Inclusively, he adds, in countries like Colombia they have had to contract delivery services to be able to transport hard drives with the course information from one point of the city to another, with the aim that publishers can process them faster. .

The future

While the company is going through these moments of explosion, the founder of Platzi points out that they are also evaluating what kind of work they need to do to continue forward with the same momentum that they are having today.

And his eyes are set, oddly enough, on traditional education. “Today we have realized that traditional educational institutions were not prepared to live a moment like the one we live today, so it seems to me that we can work together with them,” he says.

Specifically, he points out, they can offer their solution as an alternative to their curricular modules, supporting them with what they have already worked on. “What we want is to see how to support educational institutions, for example, take our programming courses for their computer science engineers, or finance courses for their careers related to administration areas, because it seems to me that we have a lot of content already available ”, he concludes.