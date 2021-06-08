Grown Yankees fan takes on group of kid Red Sox fans in verbal warfare

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 6: Hunter Renfroe # 10 of the Boston Red Sox is forced out at first base as Chris Gittens # 92 of the New York Yankees makes the catch during the second inning at Yankee Stadium on June 6, 2021 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger / .)

Things always get heated between Boston Red Sox and New York Yankee fans.

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees have one of the biggest and best rivalries in all of sports.

When the two teams clash, there’s always a little extra fanfare. Even the youngest of fans are not sheltered from the verbal combat that occurs. Video has surfaced of grown adult Yankees fans taking on a group of kids in Red Sox jerseys.

Yankees fans take on young Red Sox fans

In the video, a Yankees fan can be heard yelling at the kids repeatedly: “You were alive for al three of them!”

Meanwhile, a woman in a Yankees jersey stands facing the youngsters, taunting them and giving them an L. She is encouraged to “roast them while they’re young, they’ll learn their lesson!”

Rivalries that date back over 100 years evidently have no age limit, especially when you’re visiting the opponent’s ballpark.

We’re all for a little good-natured joshing, so long as it doesn’t get violent or abusive. Those youngsters look like they enjoyed the fun, and with the Red Sox winning three in a row over the Yankees, they probably got the last laugh too.