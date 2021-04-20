growing industry with great job potential

If we go back several years, maybe two or three decades, most of the animation content in series or movies was reduced to titles designed for the little ones, with large and successful releases but created exclusively for children. You have to dig a little to find series like Don Quijote de la Mancha, produced by Cruz Delgado, and which was also directed at a young, more adult audience.

Disney has always been the greatest standard in children’s animation content. During the creation and premiere of titles like The Lion King, or Aladdin, the only content that was made for adults was reduced to series like the very veteran The Simpsons or Family Guy.

However, times have changed. So much so that when the Disney + streaming platform landed in Spain, it did not want to target only the youngest in the house. Although the essence of Disney is what it is, the company’s intentions could be perceived from the first moment, offering animation content for all types of spectators from the minute one, including also adults. And he proved it with full seasons of animated series like Futurama.

This is a clear example of the situation that the audiovisual animation sector is going through, and which is further confirmed if we take into account the great titles that have been produced for years and that are reaping countless international awards. In this group are films such as the award-winning Chico and Rita (in 2D), El Bosque Animaado, the popular Up and Inside Out or the recently released Soul.

Netflix is ​​another example, which from the beginning opted for one of the titles that has brought the most success to animation in Spain. We are talking about Klaus, a film made by Sergio Pablos, which became the first animated feature film of its own that came very close to winning the Oscar, lagging behind the almighty Pixar and Toy Story 4. However, international critics did surrender to Spanish talent and received other awards such as the BAFTA award for best animated film.

A constantly growing industry

According to the prestigious website Rotten Tomatoes for reviews and reviews of series and movies, among the best-rated works on Netflix, titles such as Big Mouth or The Dragon Prince stand out. In fact, the platform itself is increasingly giving prominence to animated films, placing them among the best recommendations of the week.

Both Netflix and Amazon Video, two of the most successful platforms in the world, are betting a lot on the creation of content, with significant investments also aimed at animation. Without going any further, Amazon Video has already presented one of the great bets of the year: Invincible, a series of superheroes produced by Robert Kirkman and Skybound, known for their work on The Walking Dead.

Of all the countries, Spain is one of those that is betting the most on animated cinema, placing itself in third position in Europe and in seventh in the world. The growth has been so significant that there are already more than 200 animation production companies capable of responding to the high demand for sectors such as the seventh art, video games or television.

Studios like The SPA, the one in charge of making Klaus’ super success, are a sample of the high level that there is in Spain in terms of animation productions. In fact, Sergio Pablos, director of Klaus, also has great prestige not only within our borders, but also abroad, since he was the creator of Gru, Despicable Me and Los Minions.

As a result of this, in recent years a greater demand has begun to be generated in the labor market. The direct employment of the animation sector, according to the White Paper on Animation compiled by the Association of Animation Companies (Diboos), has estimated that 7,450 new jobs could be generated in the coming years with a turnover of around 880 million euros.

Train yourself in design and animation with the best

The growth of the animation field has also contributed to more and more young people deciding to focus their professional careers towards such an attractive world. This type of racing is gaining weight compared to other more traditional ones, a true reflection of the change that society and its artists are experiencing and for which technology and creativity are more relevant than ever.

One of the centers specialized in imparting animation training degrees is ESNE, the University School of Design, Innovation and Technology. It has prestigious teachers in its ranks, such as Manuel Sirgo, who has been a cartoonist for Disney, Warner Bros or Hanna-Barbera, winner of the Goya for the best animated short film and twice awarded by the Film Academy for its animated shorts Pollo y Cazatalentos.

Among all the academic offerings of ESNE, the British degree in Animation stands out, with a duration of four years and in which the students will be able to know some of the most interesting aspects that are typical of 2D and 3D animation. Upon completion of the course, they will also have the opportunity to complete their studies in the UK at a Bachelor of Arts in Animation.

The curriculum for the British degree in Animation encompasses both individual and group projects, all of them focused on enhancing the inventiveness of animators and filmmakers. They will learn concepts such as stereoscopic 3D, social television, transmedia, storytelling or digital licensing.

During professional internships It is where the importance of the chosen center is also noted. ESNE has more than 500 agreements signed with the main companies in the sector, such as The Disney Company, Warner Brothers Company, Ranchito, BRB International, 12 Pingüinos, Globomedia and ENDEMOL.

If you are clear that you would like to work on what you are passionate about, and what you are passionate about is animation, the first thing you should do is go to the best center in the field. And that is where the University School of Design, Innovation and Technology, ESNE, has a lot to say. Visit his website to find out all the information related to the British degree in Animation and many other courses that he teaches. If you love animated cinema, you will not regret it.

