Does not matter the size. Whether multinational or small company, after the replacement of equipment to increase production capacity or the implementation of new technologies, many companies do not know what to do with the deactivated equipment and which are still in full working condition. Keeping this equipment stored generates additional storage costs and depreciation of items.

Growing in the country, the management of used equipment is becoming a sustainable and economically advantageous solution for companies, with benefits for both those who sell and those who buy.

In Brazil, EquipNet, a North American company with more than 20 years of activity and global operations, assists its clients in the process of negotiating used or decommissioned industrial equipment, of any value, in more than 20 segments such as food, pharmaceutical and R&D.

According to Roberta Bosignoli, Operations and Business Development manager at EquipNet, the company acts proactively in search of potential customers in order to guarantee the best financial return on the sale of the equipment and, even so, advantageous for the buyer who finds industrial items in conditions of use with an affordable price compared to new equipment.

“Sales of a single piece of equipment or complete lines are made in the marketplace and divided by sector. This makes the equipment displayed to the most relevant buyers, with the possibility of visiting the advertised equipment, increasing the chances of the deal being completed. Our customers receive full support from start to finish, with equipment evaluation, pricing, sales plan and assistance throughout the cycle, “says Bosignoli.

The entire process conducted by EquipNet follows the legal and legal procedures of the companies in a serious and organized process for the exit of equipment, in line with the compliance requirements of the organizations.

Factory closing or merger management

EquipNet also helps companies negotiate equipment that remains from plant closings, mergers or unit acquisitions. In these situations, the company’s specialists help in preparing the equipment inventory to recover a significant part of the investment made.

In 20 years of experience in the market, EquipNet has managed hundreds of projects to close plants and reorganize facilities.

About EquipNet

