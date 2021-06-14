Grover, the subscription hardware service, arrives in Spain

The subscription model has been a part of our day to day for a long time. Services such as Spotify, Netflix, Disney + and company have taken it upon ourselves to get used to paying a monthly fee to access a huge catalog of music, movies or series, and now Grover aspires to achieve something similar, but with the hardware.

Why pay 279 euros for the AirPods Pro or 330 euros for the Nintendo Switch when you can get the former for 12.90 euros per month and the console for 19.90 euros per month? That is what he proposes to us this German startup that today announces its official arrival in Spain. Below we review what the platform offers and how it works.

You don’t buy it, you rent it

Price and monthly payment selection screen.

Grover’s operation is very simple. Through the web or the smartphone app (iOS / Android) we can access a catalog with more than 500 devices of all kinds. There are from consoles and virtual reality devices to televisions and home automation devices, through smart watches, cameras, computers and headphones. Come on, you can rent AirPods the same as renting an air purifier.

The products they can be “new” or “like new”. As explained from the platform, before the products are rented again, they undergo “detailed quality control and multi-stage processing” to ensure that each rented device arrives in “perfect condition”.

The price depends on the number of months that we want to have it. Using this 128 GB iPhone 12 Pro as an example, renting it for 12 months comes to 54.90 euros per month, six months for 64.90 euros per month, three months for 84.90 euros per month and 124.90 euros per month . The number of months can be lengthened or cancel at any time. Also we can buy the device paying monthly payments until you reach your cost or paying all the monthly payments at once.

Rental of a television.

Regarding insurance, the company offers free Grover care, which covers “90% of the repair costs for technical defects, screen breaks, water damage and severe signs of use” and “50% of the costs for repairs and spare parts” for drones. Signs of regular use (scratches on the screen, for example) do not count as damage, so there is no need to worry about them. Theft, theft and loss are exempt from coverage.

And does it pay off? Let’s take some examples. The Samsung Galaxy S21 + of 128 GB can be obtained for 44.90 euros per month for 12 months, which are 538.80 euros per year. The launch price of this device is 1,019 euros, although now it can be reduced to less than 900 euros. Another example, the Oculus Quest 2 with 256 GB at 29.90 euros per month for 12 months are 358.80 euros per year and its launch price is 449 euros.

The prices are interesting, especially for those who want try some of the latest tech gadgets without paying full price or temporarily. Now that the company has started operating in Spain, it will be necessary to see if the subscription hardware model will take hold.