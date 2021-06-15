Groups2Go, ready to continue creating face-to-face experiences | Excelsior

MEXICO CITY.

After an atypical year in which face-to-face activities were radically suspended due to the pandemic, the Mexican company Groups2Go announced his return to face-to-face and hybrid events.

For two decades, the company has been a leader in the organization of events and to kick-start the reactivation of activities, it invited its 70 clients and potential prospects to a dinner, which also included the Van Gogh Alive Mexico experience.

During the event, Groups2Go CEO Enrique Salcido shared how the company coped with the situation. “In March 2020 the pandemic arrived in Mexico and this event made us enter a state of resilience with the sole purpose of staying alive. We started holding virtual events, fortunately the companies we work with, which are many nationally and internationally, gave us the opportunity to continue with our value proposals ”.

Groups2Go’s workforce is made up of 40 employees, who remained afloat thanks to Salcido’s innovative strategies, which contemplated not reducing payroll and creatively developing virtual events, thanks to mailing to go.

Attendees lived a magical evening with the experience of Van Gogh Alive Mexico

“I made the decision not to lower the payroll and the 40 employees that we started in the pandemic got on the boat to start doing many virtual events, but we also became mailing to go, because we started doing boxes in addition to the virtual, due to that companies began to see that in this modality they could have communication and be in contact with their clients or collaborators. We started with these boxes to handle experiences with drinks, coffee, tea and more, and fortunately we were very successful “, expressed the director.

In December 2020, with the announcement of the arrival of the vaccine, the agency began to organize hybrid events, in which there is a face-to-face and a more virtual participation.

“We began to do a series of important hybrid events in Mexico because companies are already eager to be in contact with their people and that is why we are holding this event to announce that companies are going to return with face-to-face events and this is the banner. on behalf of the company to tell them that we are here, ”said Salcido.

The meeting was attended by potential clients and prospects

The 100% Mexican company is focused on holding face-to-face events with protocols that safeguard the safety of those present. For more information visit their website: https://groups2go.com.mx/

