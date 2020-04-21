By Oscar Lopez

MEXICO CITY (Thomson . Foundation) – More than 180 human rights groups on Monday called on the United States Congress to take steps to protect LGBT + people from discrimination in the coronavirus pandemic, saying the community faces long-standing prejudice date in relation to access to health care that made them cautious when seeking help.

In a letter, a coalition called for Democratic and Republican party leaders in the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies to include anti-discrimination texts in legislation designed to respond to the health crisis.

The United States had the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world, with more than 753,000 infections and more than 41,000 deaths.

“It is a matter of life and death that LGBTQ people are explicitly protected from discrimination in any legislative response to the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Sasha Buchert, a lawyer for one of the document’s signatory organizations, Lambda Legal.

“For someone who is LGBTQ, the fear of having access to medical care denied to you and your family, just because of who you are, is sadly very true,” he said in an e-mailed note.

The letter says that discrimination in the medical-hospital system has had a negative impact on the health of people in the LGBT + community, making some hesitant to seek help.

