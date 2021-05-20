groups, parties, format and venues

05/20/2021 at 1:47 PM CEST

Quique Briz

A year later, the Eurocup that was to be played in the summer of 2020 arrives in circumstances far from normal. And not only because of what it has been forced to modify by the pandemic, but because it is the first multi-site edition in history. Will be twelve cities from twelve different countries that host the matches of the final phase of this European Championship, with capacities at half gas but with the same spirit for the 24 participating teams: to go as far as possible and savor the glory in a tournament that, although it does not enjoy the status of a World Cup, is one of the sporting events of the year.

The value of the European Championship is demonstrated by seeing how a single continent can bring together such powerful teams as Germany, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Belgium, England … The shortlist of candidates is extensive. While some seek to lift the trophy, others like Croatia, Poland, Sweden or Switzerland seek to surprise, and others like Finland or North Macedonia come with the illusion of making their debut in a great tournament.

GROUP PHASE CALENDAR

Group A

Italy She is running as the great favorite of the group playing all her matches in Rome and wants to forget her absence in the last World Cup in Russia. Meanwhile, the always competitive Swiss and the selection of Turkey, mired in an exciting stage, they will try not to stay on the road. Finally, Welsh, who reached the quarterfinals of the last European Championship, will be led by a Gareth Bale who has felt like a footballer again this season.

06/11/2021 at 9:00 PM in Rome: Italy – Turkey

05/12/2021 at 3:00 PM in Baku: Wales – Switzerland

06/16/2021 at 6:00 PM in Baku: Turkey – Wales

06/16/2021 at 9:00 PM in Rome: Italy – Switzerland

06/20/2021 at 6:00 PM in Baku: Switzerland – Turkey

06/20/2021 at 6:00 p.m. in Rome: Italy – Wales

B Group

Belgium It is the favorite to take the first place in Group B, although it must take into account that its main obstacles, Denmark Y Russia, will play in their respective countries. In addition, the debutant Finland, which opens in a major tournament, will play close to home, making it easier for many Finns to travel. It will be a group where the forwards will command: Romelu Lukaku, Artem Dzyuba or Teemu Pukki will throw the team behind their back once more to try to go to the round of 16.

06/12/2021 at 6:00 PM in Copenhagen: Denmark – Finland

05/12/2021 at 9:00 PM in Saint Petersburg: Belgium – Russia

06/16/2021 at 3:00 PM in Saint Petersburg: Finland – Russia

06/17/2021 at 6:00 PM in Copenhagen: Denmark – Belgium

06/21/2021 at 9:00 PM in Copenhagen: Russia – Denmark

06/21/2021 at 9:00 PM in Saint Petersburg: Finland – Belgium

Group C

One of the most evenly matched groups will be C, where the Netherlands They return to a great tournament since 2014. In between, a World Cup and a European Championship in which they did not qualify. Meanwhile, the illusion will reign in North macedonia, debutant in a great tournament and led by her hero Goran Pandev, who at 37 will seek the last great challenge of his career. With many footballers in the European elite, Ukraine Y Austria they will try to get into the round of 16 for the first time in their history.

06/13/2021 at 9:00 PM in Amsterdam: Netherlands – Ukraine

05/13/2021 at 6:00 PM in Bucharest: Austria – North Macedonia

06/17/2021 at 9:00 PM in Amsterdam: Netherlands – Austria

06/17/2021 at 3:00 PM in Bucharest: Ukraine – North Macedonia

06/21/2021 at 6:00 PM in Amsterdam: North Macedonia – Netherlands

06/21/2021 at 6:00 PM in Bucharest: Ukraine – Austria

Group D

The oldest football match in the world will be reissued in the group stage with the match between England Y Scotland at Wembley. The former arrive as favorites of the group while the latter arrived here through the repechage. Meanwhile, the potential of Croatia, a team capable of always reaching the last stages, once again runs into the Czech Republic, as happened in 2016. The Czechs, with a more talented team than they were then, will try to take a ticket to the round of 16.

06/13/2021 at 3:00 PM in London: England – Croatia

05/14/2021 at 3:00 PM in Glasgow: Scotland – Czech Republic

06/18/2021 at 6:00 PM in Glasgow: Croatia – Czech Republic

06/18/2021 at 9:00 PM in London: England – Scotland

06/22/2021 at 9:00 PM in Glasgow: Croatia – Scotland

06/22/2021 at 9:00 PM in London: Czech Republic – England

Group E

The way of Spain in the group stage, it will only take place in Seville, the venue that replaced Bilbao at the last minute. In front, he will have three teams that, although they are of a lower rung in terms of quality, all of them have good teams and the ability to surprise. SwedenA rival in the qualifiers and also on the road to Qatar 2022, he has proven not to be a comfortable opponent. Meanwhile, a Poland Commanded by the insatiable Robert Lewandowski and other players in the European elite it will be a tough nut to crack. Finally, Slovakia plays his second consecutive European Championship and men like Milan Škriniar or Marek Hamšík – in perhaps the last major tournament with their country – they can do a lot of damage to their rivals.

06/13/2021 at 3:00 p.m. in Seville: Spain – Sweden

05/14/2021 at 3:00 PM in Saint Petersburg: Poland – Slovakia

06/18/2021 at 6:00 PM in Saint Petersburg: Sweden – Slovakia

06/18/2021 at 9:00 p.m. in Seville: Spain – Poland

06/22/2021 at 9:00 p.m. in Seville: Spain – Slovakia

06/22/2021 at 9:00 PM in Saint Petersburg: Sweden – Poland

Group F

Undoubtedly the group of the death of this European Championship will be the F, where Germany, France Y Portugal They will star in a battle full of great matches, which could well be played in more advanced stages. And even though Hungary It seems that he will have it really complicated, his agonizing qualification in the play-off makes him go with less pressure: they came back to Iceland in the final with goals in the 88th minute and in the 90th minute.

06/15/2021 at 6:00 PM in Budapest: Hungary – Portugal

05/15/2021 at 9:00 PM in Munich: France – Germany

06/19/2021 at 3:00 PM in Budapest: Hungary – France

06/19/2021 at 6:00 PM in Munich: Portugal – Germany

06/23/2021 at 9:00 PM in Budapest: Portugal – France

06/23/2021 at 9:00 PM in Munich: Germany – Hungary Venues

Telia Parken Stadium, CopenhagenFerenc Puskás Stadium, BudapestAviva Stadium, DublinJohann Cruijff Arena, AmsterdamNa Arenaional Arena & abbreve ;, BucharestLa Cartuja, SevilleNational Stadium, BakuAllianz Arena, MunichOlympic Stadium, RomeKrestovsky Stadium, St. PetersburgWembley, London

In total there will be twelve venues that will be used for the dispute of Euro 2020. The semifinals and the final will be played at the stadium of Wembley, so the selection of England He could lift the title by playing every home game except the quarterfinal.