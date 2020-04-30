Seven political groups from São Paulo got together and defined Casares as the ideal name to run for Leco’s succession, but candidacy is not yet launched

Seven political groups from São Paulo have come together to defend that Julio Casares is a candidate for the presidency in the election at the end of 2020, with Olten Ayres de Abreu Junior running for the presidency of the Council. The election has not yet been scheduled, but will take place in December.

Julio Casares should be a candidate for the presidency of São Paulo (Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net)

The candidacy has not been officially launched, nor is it confirmed, but the trend is that this will occur between May and June. The next step should be the elaboration of a management plan on behalf of the whole group, and not of a specific candidate. The estimate of those involved is that this union includes 131 of the current directors, a number that may increase, since the idea is to win the support of two more groups. It is not certain that all of them are still occupying seats on the Deliberative Council at the date of the election of the next president, since an election in November will initiate 100 new terms of director. There should be 260 able to vote to choose the president in December.

Although it has the support of President Leco’s political group, this birth plate is not necessarily treated as a situation. The participating councilors prefer to call it a coalition and cite the fact that José Eduardo Mesquita Pimenta, an opposition candidate defeated by Leco in the last election, is now on the same side.

Julio Casares is a lifelong advisor at São Paulo and has a great influence on club politics. He gained notoriety among fans between 2004 and 2015, when he was marketing director.

There is still no officially announced application. Marco Aurélio Cunha has already said that he is considering running. In the Morumbi corridors, Roberto Natel, a strong opponent of the current administration, is also mentioned as a possible candidate.

