Groups await a small loophole in INBAL’s programming

MEXICO CITY. On the waiting list, tired of not dancing, multiple contemporary and folk dance groups are waiting for a small gap to open in INBAL’s programming and there is the possibility of performing at the Palace of Fine Arts. That, accepting that there is practically no time for them to set up scenery and lighting and if they are lucky, they may be able to rehearse.

In parallel form, The Folkloric Ballet of Amalia Hernández (BFM) resumes its activities in the same forum next week, with functions throughout the week

–Double some– and showing off their great return.

I wonder, what are the threads that move behind the dance group, so that it has the best guaranteed stage, without a time limit, without even being an INBAL group.

There is talk of a presidential decree, of corruption that reaches authorities of all kinds, of political arrangements and negligence. The pretexts are multiple, but at the end of the day, companies such as El Ballet Teatro del Espacio by Gladiola Orozco and Michel Descombey disappeared, having a magnificent repertoire, due to lack of funds and the BFM continues to take cartons of money from tickets sold to ticket agencies. tourists.

Orozco and Descombey were “suggested” to apply for a grant from Fonca, to make their group smaller and a string of nonsense, a cloak of power covers the BFM to have all the government resources and have the full time, and that nobody evaluates his artistic validity or repertoire.

If any group accompanied the PRI and the PAN, it was the BFM, and apparently it will also accompany the Q4. No one questions the presence of such a dinosaur in the Palace. It will be necessary to explain to the high-level companies that are lining up to see if they eventually dance there and to which they neither advertise, pay well or give full box office, that in art there are also power mafias.

Beyond the historical importance of the BFM and the enormous success it has, it is a private company that makes use of government facilities at your pleasure and convenience. They could well rent a private theater, continue to earn money and spread the work of Amalia Hernández from there.

* In the following link you will find the latest news