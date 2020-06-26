WASHINGTON – The United States government is considering changing its strategy and starting to test for COVID-19 in groups, rather than individually, to speed up case identification by doing less testing.

The strategy, which consists of carrying out a single test on the samples of a group of people, and making them individual only if it is confirmed that there is a positive in the group, was revealed by the country’s main epidemiologist, Anthony Fauci, in a published interview. this Friday by The Washington Post.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that health officials in the government of President Donald Trump are holding “intense discussions” about the establishment of these “group tests” to speed up the system.

The procedure would make it possible to evaluate more people with fewer resources and quickly isolate suspicious cases from the detection of the presence of the coronavirus in the group.

“Something doesn’t work. I mean, you can make as many diagrams as you want, but something doesn’t work,” Fauci told the Post about the current system of individual evidence on suspected cases, with criteria that vary depending on the different states.

The advantage of this system is that it would include more people, including possible asymptomatic infected persons, than with the current system that is limited to suspicious cases, they are not detected and may continue to spread the disease inadvertently.

According to Fauci, research suggests that 40% of people infected with coronaviruses may be asymptomatic.

“We now know that the level of virus in an asymptomatic person is almost equal to the level of virus in someone who has symptoms,” said the expert.

Because of this, according to the newspaper, health officials in Germany and Israel are also studying this new strategy to combat the coronavirus.

“What you have to do is find the penetration of infected people in your society and the only way to find out is to launch a broad network,” added the expert.

The United States is the country with the highest incidence of COVID-19 infections in the world.