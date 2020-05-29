Last Friday a group of monkeys attacked a laboratory technician who was walking in the state medical school in Meerut located north of Lucknow, capital of the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, and rObtained blood samples from four patients with COVID-19 who are undergoing treatment.

Indian health authorities stated that “No evidence has been found that monkeys can contract the infection. “ but they were concerned to know whether the primates had come into contact with the blood and spilled it during their flight. People living near the leafy campus feared further spread of the virus if the monkeys brought the samples to residential areas.

“The monkeys grabbed and fled with the blood samples from four COVID-19 patients who are in treatment … we had to take their blood samples again,” said Dr. SK Garg, a senior university official.

In the following video posted by India Today, one of the monkeys can be seen above a tree trying to open one of the bags containing the blood samples.

#Breaking | Bizarre incident in Meerut: Monkeys run away with Corona test samples, locals fear the spread of infection. Details by TIMES NOW’s Amir Haque. pic.twitter.com/9VrcIn3mqg – TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) May 29, 2020

India is the second most populous country in the world (with 1,353 million inhabitants) and currently has more than 165,386 registered cases of covid-19 and more than 4,700 deaths.

Monkeys have become a complicated problem in some of the great cities of India. In New Dehli alone, more than twenty attacks on humans occur daily. The attacks are mostly bites but there have been several attacks on minors that end in the death of infants.

.