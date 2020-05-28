By Sebastian Quiroz

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has become a platform dedicated to socializing during the current pandemic. Museums share works. Clothing brands reveal new designs. But more importantly, this Nintendo Switch title offers a space where protests can take place without putting one’s life at risk and bringing the message to more people. This is the case of a group of Mexican women who have protested against the femicide of Diana Carolina Raygoza Montes.

At the beginning of this week the Autonomous University of Nayarit (UAN) reported on the death of Diana Carolina Raygoza Montes, a 21-year-old girl who was studying law at the institution. Information from local media and authorities indicate that it was a femicide. Due to COVID-19, conducting protests in person is a problem, so a group of Mexicans have used the space provided by Animal Crossing: New Horizons to express themselves.

In this way, this group met on an island with placards denouncing Diana’s femicide and asking that it be justified. In them we can read slogans that ask the government to put letters in the matter so that it guarantees security and that not one more is a victim of the same crime. This decision was correct, since, at the time of writing this information, The publication on Twitter adds hundreds of Retweets and a thousand likes.

Due to the contingency we could not go out, but a group of girls and I organized to make this protest #JusticiaParaDiana #JusticiaParaTodas #ACNH pic.twitter.com/B1YHpHPq0L – 💖 (@ Karinaanaya13) May 27, 2020

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has proven to be the perfect platform for this type of movement during this time. In the past we saw protests against the Chinese government. Even PETA has shown nonconformity within the game.

