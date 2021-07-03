Group of Hispanics who serve in the Armed Forces in New York become citizens on the eve of the 4th of July

The Colombian Ericka González, 23, of Manhattan, was just one of the 9,400 new citizens who pledged allegiance to the American flag this Friday, in the 170 naturalization ceremonies that were held throughout the country by the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to commemorate “in a big way” the 245 years of the Independence of the United States.

Erika, in the midst of her excitement, shared that she is aware that his path to citizenship was short, if compared to the majority of immigrants. The bogotana came to the country four years ago, entered the Armed Forces and is just steps away from becoming a Sergeant.

“Since I lived in Colombia I was linked by my family with the military world. I feel that as a servant my commitment is twofold, as Hispanic despite the short time that I have here, I can assure you that in this wonderful country, if you work hard and honestly, the safest thing is that you will achieve your goals, ”he exclaimed upon leaving the naturalization ceremony.

This Friday on the eve of the commemoration of July 4, this South American military immigrant swore allegiance to his new flag, at a ceremony held at the Stavros Nirachos Foundation Public Library on Fifth Avenue, where others 25 members of the Air Force and Navy of 15 countries, they did the same.

In this post-pandemic naturalization event, other four Hispanics enlisted in the military became naturalized as U.S. citizens, as is the case with Elvin Almonte, 35 and born in Francisco de Macorís, in the Dominican Republic. The new citizen could not contain his excitement when, through a video projected in the room, President Joe Biden welcomed the new Americans with a message: You all come for different circumstances, but they are united by courage. Thank you for choosing us as your country!

Since 2013 Elvin emigrated from his island to the Big Apple, six years later he joined the Navy and today with a new citizenship in his hands, he is preparing to pursue his dream of joining the ranks of the City Police Department. New York (NYPD).

“It is an honor to be here. And I feel very privileged to serve this great nation. My vocation is to help and I will do it from whatever position I occupy, especially to the youth of our community so that they understand the value of a military career ”, highlighted the Navy specialist who is already one step away from entering the Academy of the Uniformed New Yorker.

The Dominican Elvin Almonte received this Friday the certificate of his new nationality. (Photo: F. Martínez)

“Patriotism is more …”

During 2020 the New York district office of USCIS reports having naturalized 48,000 people Despite the closures caused by COVID-19, now the ceremonies are beginning to be carried out with restrictions, with the use of masks and social distancing, but with the limited option that family members can participate again at the oaths.

“We know that this is a nation and a city built by immigrants. Today we welcomed 25 people currently serving in the United States, each of whom volunteered to fight for the rights of this country, even before they became citizens. Patriotism is much more than fireworks and barbecues. What we see today is true patriotism, “he said at the event. Timothy J. Houghton, USCIS Director in the District of New York.

The board of directors of the USCIS office in the NY district celebrates with the new Americans on the eve of July 4 in Manhattan. (Photo: F. Martínez)

Sometimes a long road

For other immigrants, like the Ecuadorian Miguel Angel Hermoso, 60 years old and a resident of Huntington, Long Island, his path to citizenship was long and thorny. Five years after celebrating not only the independence of his new country, but also his new nationality, he relates that in his case he waited “35 long years to be able to legalize and naturalize ”.

“Each case is particular, they were years of many obstacles, where I was a time without papers, but if you come to work honestly and fulfill your commitments, sooner or later you will achieve it. My relatives lived it worse with the previous President. When they were close to achieving it, they put that citizenship test that everything complicated ”, highlighted the gardening entrepreneur who was born in Manta.

The reference made by Miguel Angel is linked to the citizenship test approved by the Donald Trump government in 2020, which was harshly criticized by pro-immigrant activists for qualifying it as “Long and difficult.” The Biden Administration suspended its application for considering it a “Potential barrier” and resumed the 2008 version of the civics test.

Also the Venezuelan sports coach, José Valenzuela, 55, of Brooklyn For 20 years, he has every spirit to celebrate the “birth of this great nation” this weekend. This time he has very compelling reasons.

“Just last year I was able to take this step to citizenship, after overcoming many personal ups and downs in my case. Even a deportation order. They were years of insistence, of lawyers. Nothing worthwhile is easy. And today I am preparing to celebrate my first year as a US citizen, “he concluded.

New policies

The celebration of 245 years of the independence of the United States This time it coincides with changes in inter-institutional strategies to break down barriers to citizenship and promote the naturalization of all those who are eligible, as described in Executive Order 14012 of the national president.

Indeed, Tracy Renaud, Acting Director of USCIS, ensures that this agency has rekindled its commitment to empower immigrants to obtain citizenship, along with the rights and opportunities that accompany it.

“It is very appropriate that before our nation’s birthday, in 2021, we learn of new initiatives among various agencies to facilitate this path. There is no greater testimony to the strength of the United States than our willingness to encourage others to join us as citizens, as we work together to build a more perfect union, ”explained Renaud.

One of the advances of the Federal Administration has been the revision of the policy manual with respect to educational requirements for naturalization, to facilitate the steps to demonstrate knowledge and understanding of the fundamentals of the history, principles and form of the United States government.

The data:

9,400 new citizens They will be sworn in at 170 naturalization ceremonies that will be held in various cities of the country until July 7.

625,000 immigrants were naturalized throughout the country during 2020.

1776 It was the year that the Declaration of Independence in the United States was signed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and it is when the country proclaimed its official separation from the British Empire. Before the signing, there were 13 British Empire colonies that originally settled in North America.