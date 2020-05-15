This is the example of the CRAL Empreendimentos e Participações Group, owner of Pátio Limeira Shopping, which, in the midst of the crisis, expands investments for its expansion, with new commercial buildings, job creation and opportunities for the city. Last Tuesday (5th), representatives of the entrepreneurial company and the management of Pátio announced the purchase of a 10,300 m2 plot of land, the former building of the company Fumagalli, in front of the current project.

Photo: Disclosure / DINO

At the site, the shopping center will be expanded with a new construction that will duplicate the current area used and will receive new stores to complement its varied mix, an initiative that motivates current shopkeepers and also offers greater comfort to the people of Lima and the entire region. .

There will be more than 14 thousand meters of gross leasable area, which are connected by a walkway, in an innovative, modern and comfortable architectural project, which will raise the commercial area of ​​Pátio Limeira to 32 thousand square meters of new stores, restaurants, leisure spaces, facilities , products and services. The expansion also foresees two more commercial towers, which will join the existing tower, and 1,000 spaces for vehicles in covered parking, creating the largest business hub in the region. The Pátio Limeira Shopping expansion project will be signed by the Argentine architect Carlos Domingues, responsible for the development of more than 40 shopping mall projects, including Pátio Higienópolis, in São Paulo.

“The city of Limeira deserves the investments to better receive everyone, whether for commerce and leisure, or for offices. The public at Pátio Limeira Shopping has always honored us with its joy and confidence, and this is our way of thanking and giving back, believing that we will have our activities restored soon and projecting growth for the city “- says Fabrício Alves de Brito, representative of CRAL Empreendimentos e Participações.

The estimate of the entrepreneurs is that the project in operation generates more than 700 direct jobs and more than 2,000 indirect ones, not to mention the jobs generated during the work that aims to be completed by the end of 2021. Major national retail brands have already expressed interest to be part of the Pátio Limeira Shopping Expansion and will soon be announced.

For AD Shopping, manager of the project, this is a clear demonstration of confidence in the economic potential of the city of Limeira, in its public managers and in the resumption of business and the economy. In the medium term – “The expansion of Pátio Limeira Shopping, with the projection of new jobs and the attraction of new stores, is a moment of joy for the sector, for the entire City and for the entire region. This news motivates us to further improve our Enterprise and I’m sure, it will bring many benefits for everyone “- says Hélcio Povoa – President AD Shopping.

* The first stage of the Project, as well as the presentation of the Project in 3D for the city of Limeira, is under development and will be communicated through a press conference shortly.

About Pátio Limeira Shopping

With 64 thousand m² of built area, Pátio Limeira Shopping has 140 operations, five of which are anchor stores (Marisa, C&A, Riachuelo, Lojas Americanas and Renner), six megastores (Ri Happy, Centauro, Di Gaspi, Di Gaspi Magazine, Kalunga and Stores 01 to 99), Food Court with 26 fast food operations, two restaurants and Cinema Arcoplex, with five rooms, one 3D. Attached to Pátio Limeira Shopping is Pátio Office, a ten-storey commercial tower with 160 modular rooms. Located in the central region of Limeira, the development is an important place for shopping, leisure and entertainment for adults and children in the city and region, offering excellent options with security and parking for 1,000 covered vehicles, with signs. Address: Rua Carlos Gomes, 1321 – Centro – Limeira / SP

About AD Shopping

AD Shopping, the largest independent shopping center manager in the country, is present in all Brazilian regions. Its portfolio consists of projects of different formats, located both in capitals and in the interior. Over 27 years of experience in planning, marketing and managing shopping centers. Learn more at www.adshopping.com.br.

Website: https://www.patiolimeira.com.br/index.asp

See too:

Editor of L! designs duels in the return of European leagues

This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra

