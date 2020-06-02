A group of almost 400 Botafogo members openly declared support for businessman Durcesio Mello, candidate for the club’s presidency, in the elections scheduled for November. In a manifest released on Tuesday, via e-mail and Whatsapp messages, supporters called for an end to amateur management at the club and reinforced support for the transition to the club-company model. The text also declares a commitment to Olympic sports and talent training.

Durcesio Mello made the candidacy official in May (Photo: Disclosure)

A trained engineer and active partner since 1994, Durcesio is an entrepreneur in the field of aviation and gastronomy. He made his candidacy official in May, with the support of former President Carlos Augusto Montenegro, one of the club’s most influential people and current member of the Football Steering Committee.

In 2014, he got his name remembered to run for the elections, but, because he was very involved with professional commitments, he preferred to collaborate with the then candidate Thiago Alvim.

Durcesio Mello will have as contestants in the election the lawyer Walmer Machado, who has not yet formalized the candidacy and a representative of the Mais Botafogo group, whose name has not yet been disclosed.Check out the full manifesto:



“A Lone Star leads us!

The world is facing critical and challenging times. The severity of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil concerns us, both with regard to the health of the population and with regard to the country’s economy. The moment is

of caution and responsibility, so that, while protecting lives, we can take, in due time, the necessary steps for the resumption of our activities.

We will face a new reality, still unknown, whose post-crisis normality will certainly be different from what we had before. This context will present us with new responsibilities and challenges, which, together, we will have to

assume and face.

It is within this scenario that we will resume our routines. Whether in our professional lives, in our social lives, or in dedication to our greatest passion: the Glorious BOTAFOGO.

Thinking about it and looking for hope in such difficult times, we have brought together virtually BOTAFOGO owner partners to look to tomorrow. Guided by the lone star, we want to reflect on the present and, together,

build the future of the club.

Since it is not possible to hold physical meetings at this time, we want to express our conviction that there is a glorious future ahead of us. But the construction of this depends on our ability to unite and mobilize efforts, in favor of a radical break with amateur management models, bankrupt and archaic, unable to respond to the challenges of modern football and, above all, BOTAFOGO.

BOTAFOGO needs to change! It is imperative that we make the separation of football and social viable, implementing the S.A. and bringing investors to the club. At the same time, we need to strengthen social and Olympic sports. The owner partner, who has been discredited for a long time, needs to be respected and valued. And BOTAFOGO can and should return to being a talent trainer, honoring our colors in other sports and helping to form a new generation of athletes and fans.

To drive the change, we identified a passionate Botafogo, who brings together all the qualities necessary to lead this process. For his history as a successful businessman (with business in Brazil and abroad), for his capacity for agglutination and dialogue, for his charisma and, above all, for his love for BOTAFOGO, we are with DURCESIO MELLO for president of BFR.

Some of the central points of our platform:

a) Ensuring the transition to S.A. and professional management for the club as a whole;

b) Management based on compliance (commitment to ethics and transparency);

c) Full support for Olympic Sports, which must be self-sustainable (which is feasible with partnerships, good management and

use of Sports Incentive Laws);

d) Modernization of the headquarters, with improvements and new leisure and service structures (thematic and eGames bar, Museu do

Botafogo, games room, beauty salon, fitness center, arena for Olympic sports and shows, etc.);

e) Enhancement of the owner partner, with the defense, with the S.A., of maintaining the right of free access to games

at the behest of the club, for non-defaulting owner members;

f) Support for former athletes, giving prestige and encouraging their participation in socio-sports projects;

g) Social projects that reinforce the Botafogo brand.

BOTAFOGO needs to regain its place of honor in the pantheon of football glories. Join us and help build that future! “

