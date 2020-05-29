A group of Corinthians opposition advisers, called “Liberty Corinthian Front”, released a document in which he questions President Andrés Sanchez about the operation carried out for the club to receive the full value of the sale of striker Pedrinho to Benfica.

Corinthians negotiated the player with the Portuguese team for 20 million euros (approximately R $ 120 million, at the current price), with 70% of the player’s economic rights being held – the other 30% belonged to Will Dantas, businessman of the athlete – and payment would be made in four installments.

Midfielder Pedrinho, new Benfica reinforcement

Photo: Disclosure / Benfica / Estadão

In its note, the Frente Liberdade Corinthiana asks a series of questions, among them whether “authorization was requested from CORI to carry out these financial operations”, whether “the arrival of Yony González is or is not linked to the sale of Pedrinho”, “which the exact amounts involved in all financial operations related to the athlete Pedrinho, including costs of the operation and miscellaneous expenses “and” what are the details of each of the operations “.

The group also questions the relationship between Corinthians and Will Dantas: “How much does Corinthians owe to Pedrinho’s entrepreneur? What kind of agreement was made with Pedrinho’s entrepreneur? And what are the terms of that agreement?”

“It sounds very strange that this request for full anticipation of amounts for the sale of Pedrinho made in an untimely manner and without any communication to the Club’s Councils and Councilors. All of this requires detailed explanations. An operation of this size must pass through at least CORI approval; however , there is no information as to whether authorization was requested or not “, states an excerpt from the document.

In a serious financial crisis – 2019 ended with a debt of R $ 665 million – and still suffering from the drop in revenues due to the stoppage of football due to the coronavirus pandemic, Corinthians closed two agreements involving the Pedrinho transaction. In agreement with a European bank, you will receive the value of the four installments at once. And it will only need to pass the part destined to Will Dantas in 2021.

