Bittersweet. This is the return of the Spanish band La Oreja de Van Gogh, which released in recent days “Abrazaza”, the song that broke their four-year recording silence, but which finds them in the midst of a difficult situation for the world, such as the coronavirus pandemic is.

Through a telephone conversation with LISTÍN DIARIO, Álvaro Fuentes, the bassist of the famous group, told us that the confinement seized them in the process of launching “Abrazaza”, which already has more than five million views on YouTube and The first business card of their next album, with which they planned to go on tour to the United States for a month, but that could not be done due to the current health crisis that has been plaguing the world for a few months.

The band famous for songs like “La playa”, “Rosas”, among others, longs to perform on stage, meet their fans, visit the media, whom they call “friends” and do not forget, so much that Álvaro remembers, between laughs and nostalgia, the visit they made to the editorial office of the LISTÍN DIARIO a few yesterdays ago: “I remember being at the Listín headquarters doing an interview, I remember perfectly in 2007, it was the first time we went to promote to Dominican Republic”.

The last time they performed in the country was in 2017 with their “Planeta imaginario” tour, the title of their previous album. They performed at Casa España with the Spanish Alex Ubago.

They only have beautiful memories of this half-island and wish to return, because in addition to the capital, they know La Romana and Isla Saona, “paradise”, as Álvaro describes it.

With more than 20 years in music and having gone through so many things together, Pablo Benegas, Álvaro Fuentes, Xabi San Martín, Haritz Garde and vocalist Leire Martínez have a very good rapport and have no way of individualism.

All the decisions about the group are made together, but we know that it is difficult for more than two people to agree, so we asked Álvaro how they do it and this was his response: “Basically we are very heavy, we talk a lot all the time. Each one counts their points of view is a way to share all the decisions, both the successes and the errors, this is how we do it. It does not occur to us that it could be otherwise if there was one that imposed then it would no longer be a group ”.

“The group idea is so deeply rooted that we are clear that the songs and their final appearance are the result of passing them through the crusher of the entire group and that we all do our bit for each song to make it what it is,” he says. the bassist. Everyone is quarantining at home with their families, but they keep in touch. The musician says that, like all people, the Covid-19 upset many plans that were already in the works, but from all that they have managed to find the positive side, an example of this is the video of the new theme, which not even They were able to do as planned.

ZOOM

Of the new topic. “We had no idea that all of this was going to happen in any way. Circumstances have made Abrazaza become more special than we already thought was true,” Álvaro Fuentes told LISTÍN DIARIO. A new acoustic version of the theme was released.

