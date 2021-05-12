Group G of the South American, in a handkerchief

05/12/2021 at 05:43 CEST

The Bragantino Brazilian made himself respect his house on Tuesday and imposed himself by 2-0 about the Ecuadorian Emelec, which despite the defeat remains at the top of Group G of the South American Soccer Cup, but with a slight advantage over the Brazilians. The goals were scored at 29 minutes by defender Fabricio Bruno, with a header after the collection of a corner kick executed by Claudinho, his main figure and scorer in the Brazilian League in 2020, and at 81 by Arthur, in a play started by local goalkeeper Cleiton, who also saved a penalty. With the victory, the Brazilian team now has six points and remains one of Emelec, which remains in the lead. On the fifth and penultimate date of the group, on May 18, Emelec will play in the port of Guayaquil against Tolima, and Bragantino will face Talleres at home.

With refereeing by Venezuelan Alexis Herrera and in a match played at the Nabí Abí Chedid stadium in the city of Bragança Paulista, in the interior of the state of Sao Paulo, the locals came out from the first minutes for the victory. The visiting goalkeeper, Pedro Ortiz, was the protagonist in the first half, although he could not avoid the goal of Fabricio Bruno when the game reached its first half hour.

In the 56th minute, well at the beginning of the second half, the Ecuadorian team, led by the Spanish Ismael Rescalvo, lost with Direct red card to Argentine defender Aníbal Leguizamón, for a treacherous foul on Jadsom Silva, who had just entered and was unable to recover from the blow. The local coach, Mauricio Barbieri, was forced to replace him and in his place he placed the Argentine Tomás Cuello, who gave more mobility to the attack of the Bragantino, a team that is part of the Austrian group Red Bull.

At 69 minutes, the Venezuelan referee annulled a goal to Emelec by advanced position of defender Marlon Mejía.

Bragantino’s second and final goal came in the 81st minute on a serve from goalkeeper Cleiton, who enabled Ytalo and at the crossroads after his overflow through the right lifeline he located Arthur for the attacker to score without problems on Ortiz.

At the end of the game, Cleiton knocked down Jéfferson Caicedo in the area, but claimed responsibility for the foul at stop him from launching from the penalty to Uruguayan Sebastián Rodríguez.

Workshops tied with Deportes Tolima

Talleres tied this Tuesday without goals against Colombian Deportes Tolima in the fourth day of Group G of the South American Cup and could not reach Emelec at the top. Talleres was third in the group with five points and Deportes Tolima, which has not yet won in the tournament, has three. Talleres dominated during the first 45 minutes, but Deportes Tolima was the best in the second half and made enough merits to win the match.

At 12 minutes, Uruguayan Talleres striker Michael Santos came very close to scoring when a shot with the tip of the boot skimmed the post. The first half of the game was an offensive monologue by Talleres, which had a possession close to 70% and almost twice as many passes made as his rival. The Colombians defended themselves with many people in their own area and could not disturb the counterattack. Three minutes from the end of the first half, the Colombian from Talleres Diego Valoyes received an open ball on the right of the attack and took three men off with dribbles, but his shot was contained by goalkeeper Álvaro Montero.

Deportes Tolima needed 55 minutes to scare Talleres. Goalkeeper Guido Herrera prevented Sergio Mosquera from scoring. The Colombians began to shoot towards the rival goal when they recovered the ball and thus began to disturb the locals. Herrera, who in the first half had been a privileged spectator of the match, had to make an effort to keep his goal to zero and became the figure of the match.

Talleres, who had dominated the first 45 minutes, lost possession of the ball and was imprecise in the second half. Jaminton Campaz, on the left wing, was one of Deportes Tolima’s most poignant players.

In the last minutes, Talleres was planted in the rival field and insistently searched for a goal that would have allowed him to reach the top of Emelec, but collided with the good defense of the Colombians. Seconds before the end of the game, Valoyes retired injured.

On the fifth matchday, to be played on May 18, the Colombians will visit Emelec and the Argentines will host Bragantino.

The Athletico Paranaense is not surprised

The Athletico Paranaense beat Metropolitanos de Caracas 0-1 on Tuesday in the fourth day of group D of the South American Cup, in a match in which he had to fight to find the way that would open the lines of the local defense. Thanks to this victory, the Brazilians reached second place with nine points, the same as Melgar from Arequipa, who will visit the Ecuadorian Aucas this Thursday. The Curitiba team, aware that it had an opportunity that it could not miss, launched itself from the beginning for a goal that would give it all three points at the Caracas Olympic Games, empty due to the pandemic. Despite everything, they were not able, in the first half, to alter the initial score thanks, in large part, to the local defense that closed the spaces that the Brazilians were looking for.

Renato Kayser had the best chance in the 29th minute, when he sent a shot that seemed doomed to enter the Metropolitanos goal. With the score 0-0, the two teams went to the locker room in what seemed like a great achievement for Caracas and a great disappointment for the Brazilian team.

The great respite for the Hurricane came in the 60th minute, when Vitinho he received the ball out of the area, set it up and launched a hard shot that goalkeeper Giancarlo Schiavone managed to touch but did not deflect. Thus the first goal of the match went up on the scoreboard that woke up Metropolitanos and tried to approach the rival area with more will than talent and without much success.

The roles were changed and the Paranaense sought to defend their result, waiting for a counterattack that would allow them to expand the score. However, neither of the two teams, Metropolitanos on offense and Huracán on defense, was able to generate dangerous chances for their rivals, thus the 0-1 remained nailed on the scoreboard.

Montevideo City and Independiente draw on penalties

The penalties scored by Gustavo del Prete and Jonathan Herrera they gave the equality between Montevideo City Torque and the Independent Argentine in an intense match in which the Uruguayans suffered an agonizing draw in the 90th minute and were unable to climb to the top of Group B of the South American Cup.

Everything looked for a historic triumph for Montevideo City Torque that, despite its 13 years of existence, stood up to a giant from America such as the red of Avellaneda. However, the weight of the Argentine team’s jersey, the impetus to go on the attack despite being with one less player and a penalty at the last minute allowed Independiente to tie on the scoreboard to continue leading group B. In a frictionless match, in which the Uruguayan team dominated control of the ball but did not have a flurry of arrivals, Montevideo City Torque he saw how in the last sighs of the duel triumph slipped from his hands.

The first half was even and, although the locals had greater possession of the ball, they could not greatly disturb the goal defended by Uruguayan Sebastián Sosa. However, at the end of the first half, a clumsiness of the defense of the red of Avellaneda in his area ended with a penalty that Del Prete turned into a goal thanks to a powerful shot.

The second half began with Independiente on the attack, with pressure all over the field and intensity in his game. Everything got complicated in minute 50, when Juan Pacchini committed a very serious fault that culminated in direct red and made the visitors stay with one less player. The numerical advantage, both on the scoreboard and in the field men, could not be taken advantage of by Montevideo City Torque, -a team that belongs to the City Group- and, although it continued to dominate the ball, at no time did it seem to control play. The Uruguayans had several occasions at the end of the match to extend the advantage and seal the victory but stumbling, soft shots, or bad decisions in the end prevented it from arriving.

The Independiente, meanwhile, moved the squad, played it by going on the attack and had ten final minutes in which the intensity was such that some fouls committed could cost them another expulsion. In one of the last plays of the game, and when the citizen team began to savor victory, a foul by defender Diego Arismendi caused the penalty that would achieve equality.

Now, Independiente remains the sole leader of their group awaiting the match between Bahia de Brasil and Bolivian Guabirá, in which the Brazilians will be able to catch up with the Argentines at the top.