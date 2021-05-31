Group D Eurocopa market values: Llorente leads a devalued Spain

Eurocup update

After the review of the market values ​​of the players in groups A, B, C and D, it is the turn of the group from Spain, E. The Red is accompanied by Sweden, Poland and Slovakia. Luis Enrique’s men will try to achieve their fourth European title, although this time Marcos Llorente’s sensational moment in form does not prevent the team’s squad from falling by more than 20 million euros.

Spanish footballers are the ones who register the most significant changes in the group, although until now captain Sergio Ramos was left out of the call, with which he will receive his new market value in the LaLiga update scheduled for June 10. The main winner and from today the most valuable Spaniard of the moment is the Atlético de Madrid player Marcos Llorente, who adds 10 million to climb to 80 million euros: an increase of 100% since the start of the season. Likewise, and in 2021, Llorente is the second professional that has grown the most worldwide (+ € 35 M).

Marcos Llorente is the most valuable Spaniard of the moment

Thus, the Real Madrid youth squad reaches the injured Ansu Fati at the head of the ranking of the most sought-after Iberian footballers of the moment. The value of the Barcelona player will also be reviewed on June 10.

The versatile Marcos Llorente, 26, contributed to the rojiblancos’ first league title since 2014 with 12 goals and 11 assists. He impressed with his versatility and in addition to occupying his usual position in the midfield, Diego Simeone used him regularly as a playmaker or on the right wing, while with the national team he also acted as a right back in the March matches of the qualifying phase for Qatar World Cup 2022.

Spain’s seven in the top 10: most valuable players – Group E Eurocup

31 Jordi Alba – Spain – New market value: € 20 M (-5)

Other of the few market value winners in Luis Enrique’s squad are Dani Olmo (23; +7 million to 45 million), having become RB Leipzig’s biggest offensive reference in the second half of the season, forward Villarreal CF’s Gerard Moreno (29; +5 million to 40 million) and Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sánchez (23; +3 million to 8 million).

In total, the value of the workforce is reduced by 21 million to 915 million euros. For example, Unai Simón (23; -10 million to 20 million) and Aymeric Laporte (26; -5 million to 45 million) suffer from performance-related devaluations. In the cases of Jordi Alba (32; -5 to 20 million), David de Gea (31; -4 to 18 million) and César Azpilicueta (31; -4 to 13 million), age influences their new values.

Lewandowski at the exclusive club: Isak leads Sweden

In addition to the Spanish team, in Group E the Polish captain Robert Lewandowski (32; 60 million) stands out, who is not devalued thanks to his exceptional season at Bayern Munich with 41 goals scored. Lewandowski is together with Lionel Messi (33; 80 million euros) the only player in the world aged 32 and over who maintains a market value of more than 50 million euros. Behind Lewandowski is Piotr Zielinski from Napoli, thanks to a bonus of 4 million euros. Thus, Zielinski is the second Pole to reach the 50 million mark.

While the change of cycle in Polish football is likely to take a little while to occur, Sweden has new blood at the helm of the most valuable of its squad. Dejan Kulusevski (21), who could not demonstrate his quality in his debut with Juventus in Turin, loses 5 million and is now at the height of Alexander Isak (21). With 17 goals in 34 LaLiga games, the Real Sociedad striker was key to ensuring the Basque club’s presence in the Europa League, which is why it is revalued by 10 million euros.

Also, the different roles are much clearer in Slovakia. The weakest team in Group D has its clear leader in the Inter Milan center-back Skriniar. Due to his great season in Italy, where he crowned the Serie A championship, it rises from 5 million to 60 million euros. This figure allows the 26-year-old Skriniar to be among the six most valuable central defenders in the world.

This is how Transfermarkt’s market values ​​work

Transfermarkt are calculated taking into account various pricing models. An important factor is the Transfermarkt community, whose members discuss and evaluate in detail the market values ​​of the players. In general, the market values ​​of Transfermarkt should not be equal to the amounts actually paid for the transfer.

The objective is not to predict a price, but rather an expected value of a player in the market. Both the modalities of individual transfers and the general context are relevant in determining market values. Furthermore, Transfermarkt does not use any algorithm to compile its values.

