Group D Eurocopa market values: England rules, Foden rises again

In no other group of the Eurocopa are there such marked differences in terms of staff value as in D. With the 51 million euros that rises in today’s update, England clearly outshines its competitors with a squad valued at 1,520 millions of euros. Croatia (375.8 million), Scotland (269.9 million) and the Czech Republic (187.6 million) together add up to just over half, although Gareth Southgate will have to reduce his roster from 33 to 26 players after the final of the Champions League.

The Three Lions pros are both the biggest market value winners in Euro Group D as well as clearly the biggest losers of all the continental tournament’s upgrades.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, once the world’s most valuable defender at € 110 million, loses € 25 million after a disappointing season with Liverpool FC and falls to € 75 million. Despite this, the Reds youth squad is still the most sought-after right-back on the planet, but with his lowest value in two years. In addition, the 22-year-old falls from second to sixth place in the English squad also because Phil Foden (20) has chained his fourth rise in the last twelve months.

From 27 million euros at the start of the season, the young Manchester City midfielder had reached 70 million euros. From today, Foden jumps to € 80 million in market value just before his Euro debut. Of all the young talents aged 20 and under, only Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland (20; 110 million) surpasses Foden.

The Manchester City winger overtakes Alphonso Davies (20; 75 million) and ties with Ansu Fati (18; 80 million). Under Pep Guardiola, the left-handed promise has been consolidated this campaign and he recently showed his talents in the Champions League against Borussia Mönchengladbach, Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain. His 16 goals and 10 assists in all competitions should guarantee Foden minutes in Gareth Southgate’s team.

Kane, Sancho: the most valuable players in Group D of the Eurocup

31 Tyrone Mings – England – New market value € 30 M (+3)

Aston Villa

30 John Stones – England – € 30 M

Manchester City

29 John McGinn – Scotland – € 30 M (+2)

Aston Villa

28 James Ward-Prowse – England – € 30 M (+2)

Southampton

27 Kalvin Phillips – England – € 30 M (+3)

Leeds

26 Nikola Vlasic – Croatia – € 30 M

CSKA Moscow

25 Ante Rebic – Croatia – € 32 M

AC Milan

24 Ollie Watkins – England – € 32m

Aston Villa

23 Kieran Tierney – Scotland – € 32 M (+2)

Arsenal

22 Luke Shaw – England – € 35 M (+10)

Manchester United

21 Scott McTominay – Scotland – € 35 M (+5)

Manchester United

20 Marcelo Brozovic – Croatia – € 40 M

Inter

19 Tomas Soucek – Czech Rep. – € 40 M

West Ham

18 Reece James – England – € 40 M

Chelsea

17 Harry Maguire – England – € 45 M (+5)

Manchester United

16 Mateo Kovacic – Croatia – € 45 M

Chelsea

15 Ben Chilwell – England – € 45 M (-5)

Chelsea

14 Dominic Calvert-Lewin – England – € 45 M

Everton

13 Mason Greenwood – England – € 50 M

Manchester United

12 Jude Bellingham – England – € 55 M (+20)

Borussia Dortmund

11 Andrew Robertson – Scotland – € 65 M (-5)

Liverpool

10 Jack Grealish – England – € 65 M (+5)

Aston Villa

9 Declan Rice – England – € 65 M (+5)

West Ham

8 Bukayo Saka – England – € 65 M (+5)

Arsenal

7 Trent Alexander-Arnold – England – € 75 M (-25)

Liverpool

6 Mason Mount – England – € 75 M (+15)

Chelsea

5 Phil Foden – England – € 80 M (+10)

Manchester City

4 Marcus Rashford – England – € 85 M

Manchester United

3 Raheem Sterling – England – € 90 M (-10)

Manchester City

2 Jadon Sancho – England – € 100 M

Borussia Dortmund

1 Harry Kane – England – € 120 M

Tottenham

In any case, the 50-year-old coach has many options: 16 of the 20 most valuable players in Group D are on his squad. As a curious note, the Scotsman Andrew Robertson (27; -5 million to 65 million), the Croatian Mateo Kovacic (27; 45 million) and the Czech Tomas Soucek (26; 40 million), are three professionals of the Premier League that appear in the top 20.

Three Englishmen are active abroad, two of them at Dortmund. While Jadon Sancho (21) maintains its value of 100 million euros, Jude Bellingham (17) rises from 35 million to 55 million, the highest plus of the entire Southgate squad and Group D. After a small sinking in the middle of Bellingham season, stabilized in the second round and played an important role in qualifying his team for the Champions League. The midfielder extends his already significant advantage among the most valuable U-17s.

Drops in the Czech Republic, Andrej Kramaric devalues

In the Czech Republic, the devaluation of three footballers who are active in the Bundesliga stands out. Werder goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka (29; -1 million to 5.5 million) and Vladimir Darida (30; -1 million to 3.5 million) of Hertha reflect their teams’ weak season. Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick (25) did not score in the last seven league games for Bayer, but he remains the second most valuable professional for the Czechs with 23 million, despite losing 2 million euros today.

Andrej Kramaric (29) of TSG Hoffenheim also loses value. Although the Croatian was once again the most dangerous player in his club with 20 goals and six assists in 28 Bundesliga games, he cannot maintain the value of 32 million euros for his age and falls 4 million euros to 28 million. After Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic (28; 40 million), Ante Rebic (27; 32 million) and Nikola Vlasic (20; 30 million) are the five most sought-after footballers in Zlatko Dalic’s team.

This is how Transfermarkt’s market values ​​work

Transfermarkt are calculated taking into account various pricing models. An important factor is the Transfermarkt community, whose members discuss and evaluate in detail the market values ​​of the players. In general, the market values ​​of Transfermarkt should not be equal to the amounts actually paid for the transfer.

The objective is not to predict a price, but rather an expected value of a player in the market. Both the individual transfer modalities and the general context are relevant in determining market values. Furthermore, Transfermarkt does not use any algorithm to compile its values.

