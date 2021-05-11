Group Chat Name Ideas – 50 Group Chat Names That Aren’t Boring

At this point in your ~ texting ~ life, you probably have one zillion and one v specific group chats, correct? Because of this, I can pretty much guarantee your phone screen is clunked up with messages that are assigned to “Contact Name,” “Contact Name,” “Contact Name”… over and over, and that’s just not a path to the paradise that is an organized life.

Thankfully, I’m here to fix all that — with ✨ideas✨! First, you need to CLEARLY differentiate each group chat by ID’ing them with unique names. You don’t want to accidentally talk shit in a thread with your roommates about your roommates thinking it was the group chat with your friends. Phew, the horror. Next, choose something fun because “Family” or “Roommates” is just blah in a way that you’re not. Finally, pop into the Settings of each group text and change that name. Everyone will thank you and compliment your creative ingeniousness. You can peruse our picks below!

For your general friend group chat

The CircleGossip GirlPower RangersDumbledore’s ArmyLe Friend ShipPour DecisionsF.RIENDSNever on DND 😴Goofy GoobersCheug Life

For your * actual * close friend chat

911Sisterhood of the Traveling PantsTeaThe Real Real HousewivesThe Coven Pour DecisionsLava You ForeverSpice GirlsChain Mail OnlyCheck Your DMs

For your work wives chat

Lunch? Dream TeamLast Ones StandingHappy HourEmployee (s) of the YearCoffee in an IVTwo Weeks’ NoticeNope, Not TodayThe Burn BookOOO 🏝

For your fam chat

Family FeudModern FamilyFull HouseFam BamTeam [Last Name]What’s for Dinner? Sister, SisterHeirloomsFamily MattersNetflix Passwords

For your roommates chat

Lease QueensSleepoverIs Anyone Home? Refrigerator Post-ItsCall the SuperDo We Have Toilet Paper? LeftoversChore WheelChosen FamilyOrdering In

