Group calls would reach Telegram in May | Technology

Group calls both for work or for leisure are part of our lives, there are many applications that serve this purpose: Zoom, WhatsApp, Teams and Telegram will join this list very soon.

Telegram is one of the quintessential applications for sending and receiving messages, with countless functions and a wide range of features that make it unique. It is often said that it is always the first to bring innovation and that it later reaches other applications such as WhatsApp.

Yes, it is true that Telegram has been the first in many aspects: private chats, temporary images and a long list of functionalities. But when it comes to video calling, this app lags a bit behind the rest. While there are already group video calls on WhatsApp, this feature is still under development within Telegram.

Now that WhatsApp is going through a bad time, you may be considering using other applications. Do you know everything that Telegram offers?

In the latest version of Telegram beta has included the possibility of making a video call with more than one person. The video calls between two members would have arrived not long ago, being specific, in August of last year.

And, although Telegram is a little late to the party, it does it in the best way. Group video calls have features typical of video conferencing applications such as giving the floor to the video call administrator and so the rest of the members just listen. This feature can come in handy if you just want to make a statement or if you want to maintain order when presenting a topic.

In order to use Telegram video calls, what is needed is to have the latest version of the beta version of the application, this version will not be found in the Android application store. In fact, it is available within a Telegram channel in which all the versions that are coming out of the messaging application are posted.

By accessing that channel you will download the version indicated, you will install it on your mobile device (always assuming the risk of installing applications that are not in the Play Store) and with that everything would be done. Yes indeed, video calls would only be available to people who have this version installed.

If you are more cautious, what you can do is wait, Now that the beta version has video calls, this feature is expected to be available to all users in May.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.