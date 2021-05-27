Group C Eurocopa market values: De Jong equals Kimmich, Alaba leader

Eurocup update

After the updates of the market values ​​of the first two groups, this Thursday the players of the teams of Group C of the Eurocup are reviewed. The Netherlands, Austria, Ukraine and North Macedonia will face each other, although the role of favorite belongs to the Dutch team if we take into account the current price of their squad.

The market value of ‘tulips’ is now 637.1 million euros, almost double that of Austria (320.6 million). Ukraine (216.6 million) and North Macedonia (61.8 million) close Group C.

As expected, Frank de Boer’s team also has the most valuable player of the four countries: Frenkie de Jong (24) confirms his upward trend this season at FC Barcelona and goes from 80 million to 90 million euros. In this way, De Jong once again reaches the record value of his career that he already had at the end of 2019 and ties with the German Joshua Kimmich (26) as the most valuable defensive midfielder in the world.

On the other hand, the young talent of Ajax Ryan Gravenberch (19; +5 million to 33 million) becomes from today on the ‘MVP’ of the Eredivisie. PSV forward Cody Gakpo (22; +4 million to 18 million) and Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen (28; +3 million to 17 million) are other winners of the update in the Netherlands’ ranks.

De Ligt, Alaba, Depay: most valuable players in Group C of the Eurocup

30 Daley Blind – Netherlands – New market value: € 15 M

Ajax

29 Denzel Dumfries – Netherlands – € 16 M (-2)

PSV

28 Teun Koopmeiners – Netherlands – € 16.5 M (-1)

AZ Alkmaar

27 Davy Klaassen – Netherlands – € 17 M (+3)

Ajax

26 Vitaliy Mykolenko – Ukraine – € 17 M (+2)

Dynamo Kiev

25 Eljif Elmas – North Macedonia – € 17 M (-1)

Naples

24 Owen Wijndal – Netherlands – € 17.5 M (+2.5)

AZ Alkmaar

23 Martin Hinteregger – Austria – € 18 M

Eintracht Frankfurt

22 Florian Grillitsch – Austria – € 18 M (-2)

Hoffenheim

21 Cody Gakpo – Netherlands – € 18 M (+4)

PSV

20 Sasa Kalajdzic – Austria – € 22 M (+5)

Stuttgart

19 Christoph Baumgartner – Austria – € 22 M

Hoffenheim

18 Marten de Roon – Netherlands – € 23 M

Atalanta

17 Oleksandr Zinchenko – Ukraine – € 25 M (+5)

Manchester City

16 Viktor Tsygankov – Ukraine – € 25 M (+1)

Dynamo Kiev

15 Konrad Laimer – Austria – € 26 M

Leipzig

14 Xaver Schlager – Austria – € 27 M (+5)

Wolfsburg

13 Georginio Wijnaldum – Netherlands – € 30 M (-5)

Liverpool

12 Wout Weghorst – Netherlands – € 30 M

Wolfsburg

11 Ruslan Malinovskyi – Ukraine – € 30 M (+9)

Atalanta

10 Donny van de Beek – Netherlands – € 30 M (-5)

Manchester United

9 Donyell Malen – Netherlands – € 30 M

PSV

8 Nathan Aké – Netherlands – € 32 M (-3)

Manchester City

7 Ryan Gravenberch – Netherlands – € 33 M (+5)

Ajax

6 Marcel Sabitzer – Austria – € 42 M

RB Leipzig

5 Memphis Depay – Netherlands – € 45 M

Lyon

4 Stefan de Vrij – Netherlands – € 50 M (-5)

Inter

3 David Alaba – Austria – € 55 M

Bayern

2 Matthijs de Ligt – Netherlands – € 75 M

Juventus

1 Frenkie de Jong – Netherlands – € 90 M (+10)

FC Barcelona

David Alaba and Marcel Sabitzer, the Most Valuable in Austria

Up to 21 professionals from the Austrian national team are active in the German Bundesliga. The market values ​​of the two most valuable players remain unchanged: David Alaba (28; 55 million euros) and Marcel Sabitzer (27; 42 million euros). In third place there are changes as Wolfsburg’s engine Xaver Schlager (23) surpasses Konrad Laimer (23). The last one was injured almost the entire course and continues at 26 million euros. The former rises from € 22 million to € 27 million after convincing performances with Wolfsburg.

Another jump of 5 million is given by Sasa Kalajdzic (23). The VfB Stuttgart striker made his debut for Austria in October 2020, but after 16 goals in 33 Bundesliga appearances he has earned a starting spot. In the qualifying phase for the World Cup in March, the six-foot-tall man scored three times in three games: his market value of € 22 million is now the highest in the Austrians’ attack.

Ukraine’s most valuable line, which plays its third consecutive European Championship since its debut at home in 2012, is the center of the field where the most revalued players are. With a plus of 9 million euros, Ruslan Malinovskyi (28) crowns his successful season at Atalanta as the best assistant in Serie A. At 30 million euros, he is also the most valuable footballer in Andriy Shevchenko’s team.

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Goran Pandev revalue

Another of the most important in Ukraine is Manchester City’s left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko. In the national team, the 24-year-old footballer acts in his usual midfielder position and is the driver of the game. His leadership was backed up with the captain’s armband. After a solid second round in the Premier, its value increases by 5 million to 25 million euros.

The end of 37-year-old Goran Pandev’s career seems to be still a long way off. The forward led North Macedonia to the first major tournament since the country became independent and scored in a 1-2 win against Germany in the qualifying phase for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. He is also one of Genoa’s leaders and in terms market value increases from 100,000 to 500,000 euros. The most valuable player in Igor Angelovski’s team is still Eljif Elmas from Napoli (21), despite dropping 1 million to 17 million euros.

This is how Transfermarkt’s market values ​​work

Transfermarkt are calculated taking into account various pricing models. An important factor is the Transfermarkt community, whose members discuss and evaluate in detail the market values ​​of the players. In general, the market values ​​of Transfermarkt should not be equal to the amounts actually paid for the transfer.

The objective is not to predict a price, but rather an expected value of a player in the market. Both the modalities of individual transfers and the general context are relevant in determining market values. Furthermore, Transfermarkt does not use any algorithm to compile its values.

