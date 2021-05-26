Group B Eurocopa market values: Lukaku appreciates and Courtois falls

Eurocup update

This Wednesday is the turn for the second day of updates of the market values ​​of the players of the Eurocup. On this occasion, the Group B players that make up Belgium, Denmark, Russia and Finland are reviewed.

The Belgians, who are aspiring to fight for the title, dominate the ranking of the most valuable professionals in the group and have two stars in their squad whose market value reaches 100 million euros. Romelu Lukaku (28 years old) now surpasses that mark for the second time in his career and equals his teammate Kevin De Bruyne (29). The forward has been key in the championship won by Inter Milan with 24 goals. A figure that has made him the undisputed leader of the Italian club. Lukaku reached a valuation of 100 million euros three years ago when he was a member of Manchester United, although it later dropped to 85 million.

Hazard unchanged, Courtois goes down and Carrasco improves

In addition, Eden Hazard (30 years old) is the fifth most valuable player in Group B with 40 million euros, a valuation that does not change, but his fall from 110 million in two years is still remarkable. His Real Madrid teammate Thibaut Courtois (29 years old) also suffered a significant devaluation on this occasion, a common trend in the updates of the values ​​of the best goalkeepers in the world. Belgium’s starting goalkeeper drops from € 75 million to € 60 million.

Among the winners is Yannick Carrasco (27 years old), who after winning the LaLiga title with Atlético goes from 35 to 40 million euros. Of the Borussia Dortmund trio, only Thomas Meunier (29 years old, 12 million euros) maintains his market value. Thorgan Hazard (28 years old, -5 to 27 million euros) and Axel Witsel (32 years old, -3 to 9 million euros), summoned despite having been out due to injury, have their price reduced.

Belgium in the lead: most valuable players in Euro Group B

30 Thomas Meunier – Belgium – New market value: € 12 million

& copy imago images

Dortmund

29 Hans Vanaken – Belgium – € 13 M (-2)

& copy imago images

Witches

28 Roman Zobnin – Russia – € 13 M

& copy imago images

Spartak of Moscow

27 Joakim Maehle – Denmark – € 13 M (+2)

& copy imago images

Atalanta

26 Mikkel Damsgaard – Denmark – € 13 M (+3)

& copy imago images

Sampdoria

25 Matvey Safonov – Russia – € 14 M (-1)

& copy fckrasnodar.ru

Krasnodar

24 Thomas Delaney – Denmark – € 15 M (-2.5)

& copy imago images

Dortmund

23 Aleksey Miranchuk – Russia – € 15 M (-2)

& copy imago images

Atalanta

22 Mário Fernandes – Russia – € 16 M (-2)

& copy imago images

CSKA

21 Leandro Trossard – Belgium – € 17 M (+2)

& copy TM / imago images

Brighton

20 Jannik Vestergaard – Denmark – € 18 M

& copy imago images

Southampton

19 Dennis Praet – Belgium – € 18 M (-2)

& copy imago images

Leicester

18 Kasper Dolberg – Denmark – € 20 M (-2)

& copy imago images

Nice

17 Yussuf Poulsen – Denmark – € 21 M (-4)

& copy imago images

Leipzig

16 Joachim Andersen – Denmark – € 22 M (+7)

& copy imago images

Fulham

15 Jérémy Doku – Belgium – € 22 M (+2)

& copy imago images

Stade Rennais

14 Jason Denayer – Belgium – € 25 M

& copy TM / imago images

Lyon

13 Thorgan Hazard – Belgium – € 27 M (-5)

& copy imago images

Dortmund

12 Timothy Castagne – Belgium – € 28 M (+4)

& copy imago images

Leicester

11 Aleksandr Golovin – Russia – € 28 M (+5)

& copy imago images

Monaco

10 Leander Dendoncker – Belgium – € 30 M (-2)

& copy imago images

Wolverhampton

9 Andreas Christensen – Denmark – € 30 M (+2)

& copy imago images

Chelsea

8 Pierre-Emil Höjbjerg – Denmark – € 35 M

& copy imago images

Tottenham

7 Eden Hazard – Belgium – € 40 M

& copy TM / imago images

Real Madrid

6 Christian Eriksen – Denmark – € 40 M (+5)

& copy imago images

Inter

5 Yannick Carrasco – Belgium – € 40 M (+5)

& copy imago images

Atlético de Madrid

4 Youri Tielemans – Belgium – € 55 M

& copy TM / imago images

Leicester

3 Thibaut Courtois – Belgium – € 60 M (-15)

& copy TM / imago images

Real Madrid

2 Kevin De Bruyne – Belgium – € 100 M

& copy imago images

Manchester City

1 Romelu Lukaku – Belgium – € 100 M (+10)

& copy TM / imago images

Inter

In the case of Denmark, Christian Eriksen (29 years old) is now the most valuable footballer alone, with an increase of 5 million euros, and is ahead of Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg (remains at 35 million euros). Only Joachim Andersen (24 years old) makes a greater leap than Eriksen in the Danish national team. The center-back, recently loaned to Fulham by Olympique Lyonnais, improves by 7 million euros to 22 million. Instead, Yussuf Poulsen (26) from RB Leipzig loses 4 million euros and starts the Euro with a new market value of 21 million euros.

Golovin and Pukki are the most valuable in Russia and Finland

Aleksandr Golovin (24 years old) continues to be the most valuable player of the Russian team for the European Championship. The AS Monaco midfielder increases his market value by 5 million to 28 million euros, but remains just below his record of 30 million achieved in 2018, which also has to do with his propensity to injury in the games. last years.

Still, much of Russia’s attacking game relies on Golovin’s form. Captain Artem Dzyuba is also a mainstay on the team. The 32-year-old forward drops 1 million euros to 11 million due to his age. Thanks to an increase of 2 million euros, Aleksandr Sobolev (24) of Spartak Moscow is also at the height of Dzyuba.

The two biggest losers of the update from the Russian point of view, with a decrease of 2 million euros each, are Mário Fernandes (30) and Aleksey Miranchuk (25).

Finland, meanwhile, will try to surprise in Group B without a player with a double-digit market value. The most valuable is the ex-Sevilla player Teemu Pukki, whose price of 7 million euros does not change in the update. The 31-year-old Pukki played an important role in Norwich City’s promotion to the Premier League with 26 goals.

Pukki is followed by Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky (31 years old), who loses 500,000 euros, and midfielder Glen Kamara (25 years old), who raises 1.5 million euros after winning the league title with Rangers FC and enters in the European Championship with a market value of 6 million euros.

This is how Transfermarkt’s market values ​​work

Transfermarkt are calculated taking into account various pricing models. An important factor is the Transfermarkt community, whose members discuss and evaluate in detail the market values ​​of the players. In general, the market values ​​of Transfermarkt should not be equal to the amounts actually paid for the transfer.

The goal is not to predict a price, but rather an expected value of a player in the market. Both the individual transfer modalities and the general context are relevant in determining market values. Furthermore, Transfermarkt does not use any algorithm to compile its values.

