Group A Eurocopa market values: record for Barella, Bale falls again

The Eurocup is about to start and this means that Transfermarkt will update the market values ​​of all players in the continental tournament. In the coming days all the groups of the Eurocup will be reviewed and this Tuesday the players in Group A, who make up the teams of Italy, Turkey, Switzerland and Wales, will kick off.

The most valuable player in Group A is Nicolò Barella, who also becomes the most sought-after new Italian professional of the moment. The 24-year-old Inter Milan footballer has had an excellent season in the Serie A champion’s midfield, justifying the almost 40 million he paid to Cagliari in 2019.

Barella’s market value now rises from € 60 million to € 65 million, surpassing his compatriots Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan), Federico Chiesa (Juventus) and Alessandro Bastoni (Inter).

In addition to this, Marco Verratti loses the title of the most valuable Italian player. The PSG star drops from 60 to 55 million euros. For his part, Leicester center back Caglar Söyüncü continues to be Turkey’s MVP. The Ottomans will face Squadra Azzurra in the first match of the tournament, scheduled for June 11.

Italy outperforms Turkey, Switzerland and Wales together

The central Söyüncü receives a bonus of 5 million euros and climbs to 45 million thanks to his good season in the Premier League, thus extending his advantage as the Turkish footballer with the highest market value and also beating the country’s historical record . The previous one was the former international Arda Turan, who was valued at 35 million euros in 2015. This value is currently held by Hakan Calhanoglu (AC Milan), who is another of the most valuable in Group A of the Eurocup.

Barella leader: the most valuable players in Group A of the Eurocup

33 Alessio Cragno – Italy – New market value: € 20 M



Cagliari

32 Yusuf Yazici – Turkey: € 20 M



Lille

31 Gaetano Castrovilli – Italy: € 20 M (-2)



Fiorentina

30 Zeki Celik – Turkey: € 20 M



Lille

29 Alex Meret – Italy: € 20m



Naples

28 Matteo Pessina – Italy: € 20 M



Atalanta

27 Manuel Lazzari – Italy: € 21 M (-2)



Lazio

26 Granit Xhaka – Switzerland: € 22 M



Arsenal

25 Giovanni Di Lorenzo – Italy: € 24 M (+2)



Naples

24 Rowing Freuler – Switzerland: € 25 M (+2)



Atalanta

23 Ozan Kabak – Turkey: € 25 M



Liverpool

22 Leonardo Spinazzola – Italy: € 26 M



AS Roma

21 Nico Elvedi – Switzerland: € 28 M (-4)



Borussia Mönchengladbach

20 Merih Demiral – Turkey: € 28 M (-2)



Juventus

19 Matteo Politano – Italy: € 30 M (+5)



Naples

18 Manuel Akanji – Switzerland: € 30 M (+5)



Dortmund

17 Gianluca Mancini – Italy: € 30 M



AS Roma

16 Denis Zakaria – Switzerland: € 30 M (-2)



Borussia Mönchengladbach

15 Andrea Belotti – Italy: € 35 M (-5)



Torino

14 Hakan Calhanoglu – Turkey: € 35 M



AC Milan

13 Domenico Berardi – Italy: € 35 M (+5)



Sassuolo

12 Manuel Locatelli – Italy: € 35 M



Sassuolo

11 Moise Kean – Italy: € 35 M



PSG

10 Ciro Immobile – Italy: € 38 M (-7)



Lazio

9 Jorginho – Italy: € 40 M (-5)



Chelsea

8 Lorenzo Pellegrini – Italy: € 40 M (+3)



AS Roma

7 Caglar Söyüncü – Turkey: € 45 M (+5)



Leicester city

6 Lorenzo Insigne – Italy: € 48 M



Naples

5 Marco Verratti – Italy: € 55 M (-5)



PSG

4 Federico Chiesa – Italy: € 60 M



Juventus

3 Alessandro Bastoni – Italy: € 60 M (+5)



Inter

2 Gianluigi Donnarumma – Italy: € 60 M



AC Milan

1 Nicolò Barella – Italy – € 65 M (+5)



Inter

The reason the Italians start as favorites is that their squad is valued at more than 900 million euros, more than the teams of Turkey, Switzerland and Wales combined. The Welsh showed that this fact is not an impediment if we look at Euro 2016 when they reached the semi-finals.

In Group A, the team around Gareth Bale has the lowest market value roster of the four. Meanwhile, the star of the Welsh suffers its tenth devaluation in a row, this time it falls from 20 to 18 million euros. After the successful Euro 2016, Bale was still among the best in the world with 90 million euros of market value.

In 2016, Switzerland did not reach the round of 16 by losing to Poland and the most valuable players of the Swiss at that time were Granit Xhaka (Arsenal), Ricardo Rodríguez (Torino) and Breel Embolo (Gladbach), and since then all of them they have recorded huge losses in market value. Of course, all three are part of the Swiss call.

Today, the most sought-after Swiss internationals are once again signed to Bundesliga clubs: Denis Zakaria, Nico Elvedi (both from Gladbach) and Manuel Akanji (from Borussia Dortmund). Akanji is the only one of them for which this time there is a rise of 25 to 30 million euros, while Zakaria (-2 to 30 million) and Elvedi (-4 to 28 million) devalue. In total, coach Vladimir Petkovic has called up twelve Bundesliga professionals.

This is how Transfermarkt’s market values ​​work

Transfermarkt’s market values ​​are calculated taking into account various pricing models. An important factor is the Transfermarkt community, whose members discuss and evaluate in detail the market values ​​of the players. In general, the market values ​​of Transfermarkt should not be equal to the amounts actually paid for the transfer.

The objective is not to predict a price, but rather an expected value of a player in the market. Both the individual transfer modalities and the general context are relevant in determining market values. Furthermore, Transfermarkt does not use any algorithm to compile its values.

