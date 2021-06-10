They analyze the risk to human consumption of groundwater contamination in karst aquifers.

A scientific team made up of specialists from 11 different countries is conducting a study to quantify the risk of groundwater contamination linked to rapid infiltration processes in karst aquifers, which are those formed by carbonate rocks. The team includes five researchers from the Hydrogeology Center (CEHI) of the University of Malaga (UMA) in Spain.

The results of this research have been published in the academic journal PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences) under the title “Risk of groundwater contamination widely underestimated because of fast flow into aquifers”.

Led by Professor Andreas Hartmann, from the University of Freiburg (Germany), the researchers have analyzed the presence of various pollutants in water from numerous karst aquifers in Europe, North Africa and the Middle East and have linked rapid infiltration processes with the increase in the concentration of these substances.

Thus, they warn that during the rainy periods – in which the recharge of the aquifers occurs, especially in those that occur in autumn – concentrations of pollutants and pathogenic microorganisms can be reached that widely exceed safe levels, with important consequences for human consumption.

“Approximately a quarter of the world’s population is supplied with water from karst aquifers, which due to their operation are especially vulnerable to contamination. The circulation of groundwater in this type of media is usually rapid, which favors the entry of pollutants “, explains the professor of External Geodynamics of the UMA Bartolomé Andreo, director of the CEHI.

A researcher holding innocuous fluorescent organic substances used as test techniques to simulate the path taken by a contaminating substance. (Photo: UMA)

Researchers have considered the degradable pesticide glyphosate, a herbicide widely used in agriculture, as one of the examples to demonstrate their results. According to the simulations carried out, the rapid transport of glyphosate in groundwater can cause it to exceed the maximum values ​​allowed by law by up to 19 times. “The greatest risk of groundwater contamination occurs in regions where agriculture depends on degradable fertilizers and pesticides,” they say.

In this sense, the UMA researcher Matías Mudarra, another of the authors of this study, insists that the risk from degradable pollutants such as pesticides, pharmaceuticals or pathogens has to be taken into account in the studies, since it is significantly higher than expected, and directly affects the quality of the water, “a crucial aspect for its potential use in the supply”, as stated. (Source: UMA)