The Gross Value of Agricultural Production (VBP) of 2020, updated based on information from April, should reach R $ 697 billion, an increase of 8.6% in relation to 2019. These are the highest values ​​obtained in the last 31 years according to study prepared by the Secretariat of Agricultural Policy Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply. The value of crops grew 10.4% and generated R $ 462 billion. Livestock, on the other hand, increased 5.4%, to R $ 234.9 billion.

“Favorable climatic conditions in most producing areas and agricultural prices were decisive for these results“, explains the general coordinator of Information Policy Evaluation, José Garcia Gasques.

Data from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) released last Tuesday (12) show favorable conditions for Brazil in meat and grains. For soybeans, corn, chicken and pork, exports are at levels higher than the last five years.

According to the USDA, Brazil must supply 51.4% of world demand for soybeans and 33% of chicken meat.

Among the crops with favorable performance, rice, cocoa, coffee (35.4%), sugar cane (2.5%), beans (8.5%), orange (9.2%), corn (17.6%), soy (16%) and wheat (31.3%).

Four products have shown a reduction in VBP: seed cotton, bananas, potatoes and grapes.

Gasques points out that livestock has performed surprisingly. “The international market has been the main responsible for this result”. The values ​​of beef and pork production increased by 13.2% and 10.2%, respectively. Egg production, in turn, grew 11.6%, placing the sector in a better position than last year.

Regional VBP

The regional results show the leadership of the Midwest region, whose VBP is R $ 218.7 billion. The Southeast region reached R $ 172.3 billion, the South, R $ 168.4 billion, the Northeast, R $ 66.4 billion and the North, R $ 44.22 billion.

