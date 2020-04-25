The Frenchman reveals that they both have the same approach on weekends

Denies friction with Magnussen and praises the skills of the Dane

Romain Grosjean has revealed that Fernando Alonso and Kimi Räikkönen are two very similar pilots when it comes to facing a weekend, contrary to what many think. The Frenchman has shared a garage with both and says he has learned a lot from both of them.

Grosjean took his first steps in Formula 1 at Renault in the 2009 season with Fernando Alonso. The French remained in Lotus after the purchase of the team of the brand of the rhombus. There he was together with Räikkönen. Alonso made the leap Ferrari for 2010.

“This is difficult to answer. I started in Formula 1 with Alonso, then with Räikkönen and then I have also shared a team with Magnussen so it is difficult. I have learned a lot from Fernando and Kimi, surprisingly, in the same way“, He has stated in declarations for the official portal of Formula 1.

Grosjean has stressed that despite their different personalities, Alonso and Kimi have a very similar approach to racing when lowering the visors. His maxim was to leave the car ready for the day the points are distributed.

“Many people think they are very different, but both were focused on facing the Free 1 of a Friday already thinking about the race. That was all that mattered, “he added.

“They did not care if they were slow or fast in free practice, they just wanted to leave everything ready for the race. When you are young, you want to be fast in all sessions,” he added.

Grosjean has also matured in this regard over the years. Now he follows a similar strategy to that of Spanish and Finnish: “Then you learn and say: ‘Okay, these are the conditions we have now, but perhaps they are different for Sunday. We are going to work on it.”

GOOD RELATIONSHIP WITH KEVIN MAGNUSSEN

Now Romain Grosjean shares a garage with Kevin Magnussen at Haas. They have been partners since 2017 and there have always been obvious clashes between the two on the track. However, this is not so outside of it. The French deny friction with the controversial Danish.

“Kevin is fast, very fast. He is a very difficult teammate to beat. He is a Viking and he never gives up. He is impressive.”

“Before being his partner I was not happy with him. But when you are in the same team you know that he will fight hard to score points for the team. It is brutal,” Grosjean said to finish.

