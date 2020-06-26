Ensures that it seems an “attractive” seat

Romain drove for the team between 2012 and 2015, when it was called Lotus

Romain Grosjean kicks off his fifth year with Haas, but this may be his last with the team. The Frenchman ends his contract with them and has highlighted how attractive the empty seat in Renault can be. It must be remembered that Romain has only been with two teams throughout his career, Renault – both when the team was called as it is now and at the time of Lotus – and Haas.

All the podiums that Grosjean has he achieved with Lotus –as it was called Renault between 2010 and 2015–. Romain has not stood out in the top three for five years. With a free seat as Ocon’s partner, he recognizes that the story of returning to the team would be beautiful.

“There is a seat at Renault that could be attractive for the future. It would be a nice story. I spent ten years at Enstone and they funded most of my career, obviously Enstone’s last podium is mine! I think it would be nice to go back there, but I would also be staying in Haas or trying my luck in another team, “Grosjean said in comments to ESPN.

“We have not done a race yet and we are already talking about next year, it is strange, but we are also at the end of June almost July, which is the beginning of the ‘silly season’, so I do not know. I think the first thing is to run again and see how the car behaves, “he recalled.

“I will try to do my best and see if I still have the level I want. Then we will start talking and see what we can do,” Grosjean said to close.

The Frenchman, who would fit into the team also because of his nationality, speaks days after Cyril Abiteboul, Renault boss, assured that the young Guanyu Zhou or Christian Lundgaard would be great options to replace Ricciardo. Curiously, he did not highlight Fernando Alonso in his most recent list of candidates. The Spanish was among Cyril’s candidates in May and, as we reflect on these pages, that Alonso values ​​going to Renault makes more sense than it seems.

