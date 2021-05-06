Grosjean gets into a Mercedes F1

At the Bahrain GP in 2020 he said goodbye to F1 after the serious accident he suffered. Toto Wolff promised him he would drive an F1 Mercedes, and he will

“I’m excited to get back into an F1”, comments Romain Grosjean after receiving the invitation from Toto Wolff to get on a Mercedes team car for a test.

Romain Grosjean did not want to say goodbye to F1 early, when he suffered the terrible accident in Bahrain last year, when his Haas burned and he was able to leave it with burns on his hands. That was the end of F1 for Grosjean, a Grand Prix earlier than expected, as he still had the last appointment of the season with the Haas team, the Abu Dhabi GP.

Grosjean getting into an F1 Mercedes at Brackley

When he was in the hospital recovering from his burns, Toto Wolff promised to give him a chance to test drive an F1 car, since his history in this sport was not going to end like this.

And as the saying goes, “what is promised is a debt”, you will have the opportunity to test the Mercedes W10 with which Lewis Hamilton was proclaimed champion in 2010 for a full day, at the Paul ricard next June 29. Shortly before, Grosjean will give a few demonstration laps in the W10 before the French GP race (June 27).

At the end of last March, Wolff invited Grosjean to visit the Mercedes team facilities in Brackley (England) to take measurements from your seat and test the simulator.

Romain Grosjean with Toto Wolff. What is promised is debt

This season, Romain Grosjean competes in the IndyCar series for Dale Coyne Racing with RWR.