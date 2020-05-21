The Frenchman expects more surprises in the pilot market

He assures that he was impressed with the separation of Vettel and Ferrari

Romain Grosjean is one more spectator of the movements of the driver market for 2021. The Frenchman knows that he is related to Fernando Alonso with Renault and does not rule out that this signing reaches a successful conclusion.

The Haas rider acknowledges that he was struck by Vettel and Ferrari’s decision to separate their paths, but he does not expect this to be the only surprise in relation to the driver market and anticipates that there will be more movements.

The Frenchman points out to the seat that it is empty in Renault with the departure of Ricciardo to Renault and does not rule out that the one who is going to occupy it is Alonso.

“I was surprised by some decisions, in a way. I probably wouldn’t have done the same, but I think one of the big surprises is Sebastian. He was pretty convinced that he would continue with Ferrari, so it was a big surprise. Then the situation developed in an interesting way, “says Grosjean, speaking to Sky.

“I don’t think it’s over yet there is a seat in Renault and you can hear Alonso’s rumor, why not? I think a lot is still going on. I don’t think the story is over yet, “adds the Frenchman.

Although he sees a possible Alonso-Renault alliance, he remembers that repeating this association did not go well for the Spanish in 2009, when he returned to the French team with which he won two titles in 2005 and 2006. Romain was his partner then and attests that the car they had was not very competitive.

“Obviously he is a great driver, he has always tried to work very hard, but he already returned to Renault and he did not have the best car in 2009; I can attest, it really did not work,” he highlights.

On the other hand, Romain warns that the movements will be conditioned by a market affected by the economic crisis caused by the covid-19.

“His return to Renault would be positive, that’s for sure, but it also eliminates a seat and there are not many gaps. It is interesting, you also have to take into account the financial situation of everyone, of the teams and companies, which are not in the better situation right now. Let’s see what happens, “says Romain to finish.

