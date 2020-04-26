He claims that he has already put aside F1 2019 and is focused on iRacing

It is difficult to join the next virtual races of the Great Circus

The Frenchman created his own Simracing team this week

Romain Grosjean acknowledges feeling more comfortable competing virtually in iRacing than in the official Formula 1 video game, as he considers it more realistic in terms of car behavior. The Frenchman also finds it very difficult to join the next virtual races that will be organized by the Great Circus itself.

Grosjean – who created his own Simracing team this week – has supported the words of Max Verstappen, who does not consider the official video game of Formula 1 to be unrealistic. The Red Bull pilot assured that he did not plan to run any virtual race in that video game, and that he would only play iRacing. Something very similar to Grosjean, who did not have great feelings with F1 2019.

“The Formula 1 game I have tried a bit and I did not have a great feeling. Finally, I ended up setting it aside, and became more dedicated to iRacing. I appreciate GT cars, and I feel that iRacing is a bit more realistic in terms of how the car behaves, and I think I’m not the only one to think that, “Grosjean said in words collected by The Race.

Grosjean argues that Formula 1 has an interest in its competing in virtual races. However, it is clear that it would be much slower than the other drivers on the grid, given that in that video game it has not been able to have great feelings in terms of speed.

“I know that Formula 1 really wants me to join and I would love to, but if I’m two seconds away from the rhythm it’s a little difficult. What I lack when I play is the feeling of speed that I don’t have, it also happens to me inside the simulator, “he acknowledged.

Finally, French indicates that at the moment you need to learn more about video games, especially in strategy. This is because you do not know how to properly manage fuel or how to select or discard a tire change.

“The simulator is fun, there are many really interesting things, especially the configuration. It is a little complicated work at firstYou have to manage the fuel, know if you are going to change the tires in a race or not, which was also something that you did not know how to do at first. There are things that I need to learn, but it is something very fun, “Grosjean said to finish.

