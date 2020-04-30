At this point in the quarantine, perhaps we are already fed up with so much news about the coronavirus, but music is taking the breed out in these strange moments that we are living. Various artists and bands are composing and releasing songs to make the days more enjoyable, however there are some others who have decided to return to bring us good vibes and that’s the case of Groove Armada.

For almost a decade and since the release of their latest album, Black Light, the British electronic music duo made up of Andy Cato and Tom Findlay has only kept giving live shows all over the world, leaving music composition aside. However, despite the world situation we are experiencing, they are back with a song called “Get Out On The Dancefloor”.

It turns out that amid the coronavirus pandemic, Groove Armada members got their batteries together and started composing some beats to have something to do. The result was this song that has special participation in the voices of Nick littlemore –Who we all know for being part of Pnau and Empire of the Sun-.

This song has one of those classic group bases, which As the song progresses, the intensity and level of elements that incorporate, like synthesizers and rhythm boxes, ideal for dancing like there’s no tomorrow. In an interview for Mixmag, Andy Cato said the song came from a bunch of phrases that Nick had recorded and after ordering it all made sense, the music came alone.

As if this were not enough, Groove Armada also released a video clip for this song that seems ideal for these times. In it we see a lot of special guests appearing through video calls, dancing and drinking from their homes –As well as many of us are undergoing quarantine, don’t do it. Putting together a real virtual party to the rhythm of this single.

Among the guests we have Rose McGowan, Sophie Ellis Bextor –Yes, the one from “Murder on the Dancefloor”, the British drag star Davina De Campo, some TikTok stars (entering the wave of the kids) and Nick Littlemore himself. So this video clip is true fresh air in times where music is saving us in many ways, and the only thing we have left is to listen to it to forget everything.

But hey, stop talking. SGet lazy and dance like little children with “Get Out On The Dancefloor”, Groove Armada’s new single below:

See on YouTube

