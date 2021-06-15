Groot will return to his home planet Planet X in the future of the MCU

Several Guardians of the Galaxy projects are coming in the future. Not only do we have that future “Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 ”with a theatrical release set for May 5, 2023, the Christmas special“ Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special ”coming to Disney + in late 2022 and the animated short series“ I Am Groot ”also for Disney +.

Groot is a remarkable figure as he will feature in his own series of shorts. Along these lines, the recent statements made by actor Vin Diesel, in charge of giving voice to Groot in original version in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, are not surprising.

In a recent interview, Diesen has confirmed that Groot’s homeworld will appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point. He references it by noting that it is a story that Marvel Studios CEO Kevin Feige is quite excited about in an upcoming project.

The question remains in the air as to which project we will see this in, if the next Guardians of the Galaxy movie, or if in those other projects for Disney +.

In the comics, Planet X is the homeworld of Groot’s species, the Flora Colossi. In the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie this place is referred to when Groot’s data appears when he was captured by the Nova Corps.