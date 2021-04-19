Groot from ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ goes viral for this photo

The photo has led to the character becoming a trend on Twitter The third installment of the Marvel saga will arrive in 2023

The character of Groot is undoubtedly one of the most beloved of the Marvel saga ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’. And this weekend, it has been particularly mentioned in networks … thanks to a potato.

And it is that Twitter can be a very unpleasant place at times, however other times it is a happy place for fans of any franchise, as has happened to the followers of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’. The fact is that Groot has been a trend these previous days, and it must be partly thanks to an image in which you can see, almost almost, this character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Here you can see that post:

Numerous tweets have been circulating about Groot, here are some other examples:

At the moment little is unknown about the third installment of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’. James Gunn has been very busy with the new version of DC, ‘The Suicide Squad’, which will be released next August, and this year will be launched with the third installment of the famous MCU saga.

The director is also preparing a series on Peacemaker for HBO Max. As for what the filmmaker plans to do after the third ‘Guardians’ is completed, things seem to be very up in the air. Regarding his future projects on Twitter, all he could confirm was “a long nap.” What you can count on is that the movie with Groot and company will arrive in 2023.

