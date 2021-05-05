Groom dies of coronavirus the day he would celebrate his wedding



A couple had planned their marriage for a year, but the groom died of COVID on the day of the wedding.

Photo: Carlos Ortega / EFE

April 17, 2021 was the date a couple chose to walk down the aisle and say “yes, I do.” However, that day turned out to be the saddest of their lives. Bruno Silva and Beatriz Miranda, from Brazil, planned their marriage for a year but their plans were thwarted after the family was infected with coronavirus and end your dreams.

Last March 27 Bruno and Beatriz, parents of two children 7 and 4 years old, they began to experience symptoms of the disease. 2 days later his condition became complicated and the man went to a medical center due to severe body pain and shortness of breath.

A first CT scan revealed that Silva’s lungs were 50% compromised by the virus. “He went to the ICU at 10 days, because the saturation was decreasing. We got a place, he stayed for a week and then they did a new CT scan which found that he had 85% of his lung compromised, “explained the girlfriend.

A) Yes, COVID-19 affected the groom’s health condition to such an extent that she had difficulty walking, sitting, changing clothes, and bathing. Faced with this scenario, the doctors decided to intubate him, since he could not breathe with the oxygen mask either, according to his partner told the local media.

“The last time we spoke to him, he couldn’t speak anymore, he was weak and his father was even crying with concern. He wanted to get married, he said he wanted to get married. Bruno spoke, but his voice did not come out; we read the word ‘fear’ on her lips, ”said her mother, Ivani Aparecid.

After the advance of the pandemic and the groom’s health condition, the couple rescheduled the wedding date, but Bruno passed away on April 17. “The party was ready, the dress was already made, the party paid for and the buffet hired. We had been planning it for a year, “lamented the bride, who said that a nurse informed her that her boyfriend” never wanted the ring taken away; she always had the illusion of her wedding ”.

