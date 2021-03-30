Groningen offer Robben to renew his contract for one year

03/30/2021

Groningen have offered Arjen Robben to extend his contract for another year, even though injuries have kept him off the pitch for most of the season.

“Your contract is about to expire, but if you say you want to continue for another year, we will tell you immediately: yes please& rdquor ;, said today the technical director of the team, Mark-Jan Fledderus, in an interview made by the club’s television and published on its website.

Robben, 37, announced his retirement in July 2019, when he was playing for Bayern Munich, but surprised the football world when he announced in June 2020 his return to play for Groningen, the modest Dutch first division team in the one that was formed.

Nevertheless, has only been able to play 44 minutes in two games due to a calf injury. Last February, he even suggested that he consider hanging up his boots permanently in the coming months if his physical condition does not improve.

However, Fledderus said the management team’s intention is to have him for next season.

“Even though he played only a few minutes in the Eredivisie, we are very happy with him. He comes every day, he works very hard, he is an example for the young people and incredibly valuable to the club& rdquor ;, said the coach of Groningen, which is sixth in the Dutch league.

“We are not ending his contract and we hope to have him for a longer time,” concluded Fledderus.