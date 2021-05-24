Grizzlies rebellion: Brooks leads the pack

The Grizzlies go for it all. With nothing to lose, with much to gain and an improper self-confidence of such a young team (the fourth earliest in the competition, with just over 24 years on average), they beat Stephen Curry’s Warriors against all odds, and now they have finished with the Jazz. They have made them in the first round of the first round of the NBA 2021 playoffs, in which it has meant the return of the franchise to the final phase since 2017. It is the first time they have done it since the solution of the Grit and Grind, that tactic almost turned into a mantra that made them create a very large culture in a very small market. It is also the first time they have played the playoffs without a Gasol in the team., a variable that has been decisive in a young entity. One way or another, with almost the entire squad making their debut in the title playoffs, and a great coach like Taylor Jenkins also making his debut, the Grizzlies scratched a victory that doesn’t have to be decisive, but that elevates them. within the organization chart of the North American competition. And it shows that the Jazz are going to have to play (very) well if they want to go to the semifinals.

And that the visitors began tense, with clenched hands and rusty wrists. The nerves of a debut of this magnitude are multiplied with people in the stands and the Grizzlies, as much as they are in the middle of a revolution with an uncertain ending, they are not immune to them. Only 17 points in the first quarter with less than 30% in shots from the field, 0 out of 8 in triples and 3 turnovers. The tension faded from the second period, when they took the lead and began to look an opponent in the face who did not take too much advantage of the doubtful start of their rivals and began to find the limitations of a perfect game if the shots they enter, but with deficiencies at the moment in which they are not 100%. So they were on that spectacular midseason streak in which they became the best team in the NBA, and that has led them to win 52 games. But if they want to have ring options, they can’t lower the piston: teams like last year’s Lakers (this one, we’re not talking about) may be able to afford to win with an 80% night. The Jazz, no.

The victory not only overtakes the Grizzlies in an unexpected and deserved way in the series against Utah. It also lengthens the sweet moment of the Memphis team, which sent Stephen Curry home to the Chase Center and has now moved ahead in Salt Lake City, a trend not surprising given the strength that this course has shown away from the FeDexForum (20-16 this year, 18-18 at home). The hero this time was not Ja Morant, who did have a great interventionism; but of course, it was overshadowed by the great performance of Dillon Brooks, the well-deserved hero of the meeting: 31 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks, +14 with him on the court and 13 of 26 in field goals. In the last period he gave the baton to Morant (10 points there, 26 + 4 + 4 in total), but he scored a single key basket, the one that put his team three up, when the Jazz defenders ran after him looking for the foul and the guard secured an advantage that, in the end, would be definitive.

The Jazz, to go back

Not that they are in an emergency situation, but the Jazz have to wake up if they don’t want scares. The playoffs must be approached in a very clear way: game by game, round by round. The title may be on someone’s head, but you have to focus on the moment and not on what is to come. It is useless for the Jazz to think about a hypothetical semifinals if they do not first pass over a complete and clearly inferior team … but with more desire to fight than anyone. Having nothing to lose makes any opponent a danger, and the energy shown by the Grizzlies’ outside game has surprised Quin Snyder’s side, a far cry from the total destruction version of the regular season. with one of the best (or the best) backourt in the League. Of course, there is a required variable that must be taken into account, the absence of Donovan Mitchell, who with ankle problems has decided not to return early and is expected for the second round, in which Utah cannot afford another defeat.

Without his star, Bojan Bogdanovic went to 29 points, but missed the victory triple; also, sterile game by Royce O’Neal (3 shots attempted in 36 minutes), 11 points from Joe Ingles, 22 + 6 + 11 from Mike Conley with a very bad shooting series (6 of 18, with 3 of 11 on triples) and bad game of Jordan Clarkson from the bench, with 14 points but 0 of 8 in triples. Rudy Gobert was not bad (11 + 15), but he was overcome by the energy of Jonas Valanciunas (16 + 12, with 6 offensive rebounds) and only Derrick Favors brought some light from the bench (12 + 11). In short, a little of everything but a little of many, slight doubts, looking forward to Mitchell’s return and six consecutive playoff rounds losing the opening game, a franchise record. And a clear conclusion, the tremendous merit that the Grizzlies treasure, the, at this moment, heroes of the people. And yes, do not jump to conclusions from a Game 1. But …