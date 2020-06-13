Singer Edurne is premiere. After five years of pause when it comes to music and after focusing on its television facet, the artist returns to the music scene with « Catársis », his new album. For this reason, it has already started promoting it and the first television stop to talk about its return to the music scene was ‘La resistance’. The singer visited the program that David Broncano conducts to give all the details of his return but he also took the opportunity to settle accounts with the presenter and her collaborators after they have spoken more than once about the professional side of her boyfriend.

Edurne and Grison in ‘The Resistance’

Edurne’s gift to Broncano

Regular followers of the Movistar + space # 0 know that the jokes and jokes about David De Gea’s work at Manchester United they are constant, something to which Edurne wanted to respond with great humor, showing the good harmony that exists between the couple and the space team. The singer gave Broncano a personalized Funko from her boyfriend, which as she said, « It is very difficult to get because it is exhausted everywhere ». The artist stated: « I know that you are going to give him the value he has, he is a superhero », to which Broncano joked if he really was De Gea and acknowledged that he liked Atletico de Madrid a lot.

Grison zasca to De Gea

« But it was to go away and my memory was erased »The driver added with a laugh, before an Edurne totally delivered live. But the thing did not stop there and that is when Grison, one of the habitual faces of ‘The resistance’, threw a forceful thrashing at the athlete, who surprised everyone and aroused Broncano’s laughter live. « Does he come with the glasses and the cane? » Grison asked Edurne, referring to few stops that De Gea makes in some games.. A moment that was quickly commented on social networks and that has become a trend on Twitter hours after the program broadcast.

The sexual question to Edurne

The interview gave for much more and it is that Broncano did not hesitate to ask the now mythical question of sex, that Edurne had no blunder in answering. « I had to return from Manchester on May 18 to spend a 15-day quarantine before I can go back to work, so do the math « , began Edurne explaining to show every week that she has not had sex. « I do not count the times but in this last month little, much to my regret », sentenced the successful artist from Madrid, who despite this made it clear that as far as sex is concerned, « we’re going well. »