Grishin out, Tanner Boser faces Ovince St. Preux at UFC Vegas 30

A change will have the UFC Vegas 30 card next week. Maxim grishin he had to withdraw from his combat due to visa problems. After the loss, Tanner Boser will face Ovince St Preux.

The change was revealed by Nolan King from MMA Junkie the afternoon of this Wednesday.

Notice

Boser, he will seek to end his bad phase inside the Octagon. The Canadian is on a two-game losing streak. In his last fight, he lost by split decision to Ilir Latifi on UFC Vegas 28. Tanner is known for its passage in Unified MMA, where he was a heavyweight champion and for his strong striking, with 10 wins per KO / TKO.

St. Preux, go back to full weights. In his only bout in the division, he lost a split decision to Ben rothwell on UFC Jacksonville. In his next fight, he went down to light completions and knocked out Alonzo Menifield on UFC Vegas 9. Ovince comes from being knocked out by Jamahal hill on UFC on ESPN 19.

UFC Vegas 30 It will be held on June 26 at the UFC Apex from The Vegas, Nevada.

Advertisement