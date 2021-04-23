‘Gringo’ Castro reveals the low salary he had with Club América when he was Champion

Former footballers of the Eagles of America Jose Antonio Castro, now technical assistant of the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro, revealed in an interview with Javier Alarcón, the low salary he had when he was champion with the Coapa Club, since he still had salary from the subsidiary.

Castro, who made his debut with the Eagles in the summer of 2001, was champion in the Summer 2002 against Rayos del Necaxa, a tournament in which he was a revelation player and where he won the starting position, playing all the league games as a starter.

Also read: Chivas: Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti would reach the Flock if he leaves Tigres UANL

Despite this, he revealed that his salary at that time was only 15,000 pesos, as it was his salary as a player in the First A.

“I make my debut earning very little and we are champions and I earning 15,000 pesos because I came with the Promotion League contract and I earned a bonus per minute and when I go to renew I was thinking that they would raise me to 30,000 but it was much more. I signed earlier. to regret it. ” Castro said.

The ‘Gringo’ Castro also commented that thanks to his father, he did not squander his earnings and knew how to manage himself, so today he lives a quiet life.

“With the bond I gave my dad a car and they still have it, it was 2002 and he doesn’t want to sell it. He starts managing my money and I invested well and I wasn’t wasting much.” Said the Gringo.