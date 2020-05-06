It seems that not all is bad news right now, because in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic there are moments that make us think that not everything is so bad, because after the odd internet rumor the son of Grimes and Elon Musk was finally bornAnd of course they presented it to the world as only they could.

At the beginning of this year we told you that in a rather strange way – as only this peculiar couple could do it – they announced that after a long time of relationship they were expecting their first baby (If you want to find out the full gossip HERE we leave it for you).

Of course this left us with a square eye, because very few believed that the singer and the tech genius went through this moment so quickly.

Months passed – a few other controversial statements from Elon musk about COVID-19 – and we knew very little about Grimes’ pregnancy. However, a few days ago the rumor began to circulate that she was already in the hospital and about to have her baby (thanks to a tweet he posted on his account).

But now it’s official, for Elon himself confirmed that his sixth son had come into the world (because he is a boy) and that both he and dear Grimes were in a wonderful way. With a photo of him carrying the little boy, He announced the birth to everyone and of course that knowing the mere number of Tesla something very peculiar had to happen.

After proudly showing the baby – and at the request of a follower -, Musk uploaded another photograph where you can see the little one more closely.. But even though Grimes and Elon’s son looks extremely cute, the pretty creative dad decided to put one of those Instagram filters that the guy uses, to give it a look that makes it look like a small version of Post Malone, jiar jiar.

One of the great unknowns since they both announced they would be parents was, What name will they give your child? And it is here when we realize that the phenomenon of using rare names is not unique to Mexico. Answering this question –we don’t know if it was a joke–, Elon Musk replied that his name was X Æ A-12 Musk (and this is when you can say thanks for the name you have).

And you may wonder, what the hell does that mean? Well, some Reddit users took on the task of deciphering this name and discovered that could be translated as X Ash Archangel Musk or Sascha 12 –Didn’t put Dylan or Bryant COVID before. It seems that This couple will never cease to surprise us, but congratulations on this news.