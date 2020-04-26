Brad Pitt, who participated Saturday in a “confined” edition of Saturday Night Live, has slipped into the shoes of Anthony Fauci, epidemiologist responsible for advising the White House during the coronavirus crisis.

A way of making fun of Donald Trump’s press points, a few days after the latter caused a worldwide controversy by suggesting the possibility of treating the disease with disinfectant. But also a way to deliver, under the guise of humor, real information on this pandemic which has already killed more than 50,000 people in the United States.

“Lots of misinformation”

“There has been a lot of misinformation about the virus, and yes, the president has taken some liberties with our directives,” says Pitt-Fauci. “So tonight, I would like to explain to you what the President was trying to say. And don’t forget to keep your mind open.”

The sketch then revolves around excerpts from Trump’s televised interventions, starting with the one where the President of the United States ensures that the country will have a vaccine “soon enough”.

“‘Pretty soon’ is an interesting sentence. Compared to the History of the Earth? Of course, the vaccine will arrive very quickly,” reacts the actor. “But if you’re going to say to a friend, ‘I’m going to die soon enough’ and then a year and a half later you’re still here, your friend may be pretty upset.”

Miracle and magnificent tests

The false Anthony Fauci then evokes the time when Trump launched that the virus would disappear “as if by a miracle”. “A miracle would be great, but it shouldn’t be our first option. Even Sully first tried to land at an airport,” said the actor. He continues on the tests, specifying that he would not really describe them, unlike the president, as “magnificent”.

“Unless your definition of ‘magnificent’ is to have a cotton swab that tickles your brain,” he adds, adding that in any case, “hardly anyone can be tested” for the moment.

At the end of the sketch, the Hollywood star removes glasses and wig in order to address the real doctor Fauci – who had also declared two weeks ago on CNN that if someone should embody him in Saturday Night Live , his preference was for Brad Pitt.

The actor thanks him for “his calm and his clarity during this troubling period”. It also pays tribute to caregivers, front-line workers and their families.