The Spanish Benfica defender Alejandro Grimaldo suffers from a distension of the internal lateral ligament of the left knee and you will have to stop for at least two months, so you say goodbye to the rest of the season.

06/13/2020 at 08:18

CEST

.

Benfica sources confirmed to . the injury of Grimaldo, who had to leave the match against Portimonense last Wednesday in the 60th minute after a strong collision with his teammate Franco Cervi and with Emmanuel Hackman, from the rival team. Benfica, which had also previously lost Jardel due to injury, he did not go from a draw to two and lost the leadership of the League, which now has Porto.

Grimaldo, a 24-year-old Valencian, arrived at Benfica in the mid-2015/2016 season from Barcelona squad B and since then has played 158 games with the “eagles”, with eleven goals scored. When he was with the azulgrana, in 2012/2013, the cruciate ligament of his right knee was torn, which kept him off the pitch for eleven months.

In 2016, already in Portugal, a pubalgia from which he had to undergo surgery also stopped him for more than five months. Grimaldo has a contract with Benfica until 2023, with a cancellation clause of 60 million euros.