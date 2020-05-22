Santo Domingo, RD.

The Dominican ambassador to the kingdom of Sweden responded again to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, thus maintaining the confrontation between the diplomat and the Foreign Ministry.

Before Grimaldi’s claim that his health insurance was suspended and he was able to discover it when his mother went to look for a health service, and finally died, the Foreign Ministry replied, through its Human Resources department, that the ambassador had not it appears in the lists of the personnel of the diplomatic career.

“Therefore, his arguments that he is a career diplomat are not related to the facts,” says the body’s letter.

In the first place, the MIREX Diplomatic Career Council according to Law No. 630-16, the new legal framework by which it is governed, is “the collegiate body of consultation, in charge of knowing about the matters submitted to it in relation to the Diplomatic Career, he adds.

The Foreign Ministry insists that no file has been submitted in order to qualify the career category of Ambassador Grimaldi.

The ambassador says it is not justified

Given this Grimaldi says that, despite the argument of the Foreign Ministry, it is not justified that he be removed from the payroll of the institution, nor from the health services that his recently deceased mother needed.

Grimaldi Céspedes had said that since February of this year he has not received his salary from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and that his medical insurance was also suspended.

He revealed the death of his mother, Ana Casilda Céspedes Muñoz, 90 years old, from a heart attack.

“I was very embarrassed the day I heard from my mother who tried to use the Ministry’s health insurance and they told her that they had suspended it. I also naturally had my service suspended because the Ministry removed me from the payroll at even though I am a career ambassador for having served eleven (11) years of diplomatic service, “said the ambassador.

Grimaldi indicates that the Foreign Ministry removed him from the payroll despite being a career ambassador and having served 11 years of diplomatic service.

“I have not received a salary during the months of February, March, April and May 2020, since before the health crisis,” he says.

Grimaldi Céspedes maintains that he has explained the situation in writing, on two occasions to Miguel Vargas Maldonado, Minister of Foreign Relations, but has had no answers.

“My placet for the Kingdom of Sweden was processed in December 2019 and the decree of the Executive Power of my appointment was issued on March 5, the approval was immediately received. I thank the President of the Republic, Danilo Medina, because in November of last year he previously informed me in advance of the change or transfer of headquarters that the President himself had decided, “he says.

He affirms that he hopes to travel to Sweden next month to assume his new diplomatic functions at the service of the people and the State of the Dominican Republic.

